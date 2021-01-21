On Thursday, UVU President Astrid Tuminez gave a State of the University address that focused on things such as the school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diversity of students on campus, students' successes and the growth or expansion of the institution.
"I believe that a pillar of our success here at UVU is really our core values of exceptional care, exceptional accountability and exceptional results," Tuminez said. "We are committed to caring deeply for one another and seeing one another for who we are. We are also committed to being accountable, to challenging one another directly and accounting for our time, our energy and our resources, and making sure that what we do every day aligns with the mission of this university. Together we can achieve exceptional results, and these values are a guide for us."
Tuminez then dove into some statistics on the student body at UVU. Some 81% of UVU's students work while they go to school, 19% are people of color, 37% are first-generation college students and 43% receive federal aid to attend school.
Receiving a Pell Grant means that those students belong to the lower socioeconomic brackets and need an education to lift themselves up, according to Tuminez.
The speech also delved into UVU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you look today at headlines in higher education, it can be quite discouraging," Tuminez said. "The Chronicle of Higher Education estimates that since the pandemic started in March, 337,000 jobs have been lost in higher education. The Pew Charitable Trust estimates that we've had as much as a 14% drop in employment in higher education and five states in the USA have experienced a 20% dip in workers in higher education. This includes our neighbors, Colorado and Wyoming. Fortunately for us, this is not the story of UVU. We live in a state where we can be thankful every day that we have leadership, political leaders who appreciate and support higher education."
The enrollment impacts at UVU also were only minor. Tuminez cited that during the summer of 2020, the university saw its largest enrollment cohort ever.
The fall also brought along a 1% increase in the enrollment of Utah residents and a 1.9% decrease in the enrollment of foreign and out-of-state students. Tuminez noted this was understandable as students were looking to stay closer to home.
On top of health guidelines on campus, the university also has been helping students with mental health support. Another aspect is financial support.
"Before we have had to move over 4,000 sections online, UVU already had a care initiative, which included our food bank and small grants that we give to students so that when they have a crisis, if it's a $300 need or a $500 need, we can help them meet that so that they could stay in school," Tuminez said. "In addition to our own initiative, of course, we're very grateful for the CARES funding from the federal government, which has allowed us to give out almost $8 million to many students who've lost their jobs and have needed additional support. Our students will benefit from the new round of funding that we will be getting from the federal government."
Another spotlight from the address was the successes the university has seen over the past year. These events included a drive-thru graduation, UVU being ranked No. 3 in the nation for return on investment, the digital media program being ranked No. 1 in the country and students from the mechanical engineering program winning first place at an annual competition.
Along with the successes, Tuminez made the announcement that the next commencement will be on May 7, with Dr. Wendy Watson Nelson giving the keynote address at the 80th commencement in UVU's history.
Nelson is a professor, published author, former nurse and psychologist, and wife of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The event also is planned to take place in a drive-thru format, just like the 2020 event, due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.
A facilities update included during the event was given by Danielle Corbet, the UVU student body president. The facilities listed were the newly opened pedestrian bridge, a new Woodbury School of Business building, a new Sorensen Student Center, a new satellite campus in Payson and a new home for the UVU Museum of Art at Lakemount Manor.
Looking forward to future, the big dream laid out by Tuminez was a College of Engineering & Technology building. Tuminez cited the growth in the college since its opening in 2018 with 28% growth and 29% growth in graduates.
She also brought up that there are growing job opportunities for engineers and technicians throughout Utah as more tech companies make their way in not only Utah County, but the Beehive State as a whole.
"We are truly creating an institution and a space where everyone can belong, where everyone can feel that whatever they're ready for, they could do it here and build on it from year to year, coming out a much better and more confident individual when they are done with their experience," Tuminez said.