Booming new engineering programs are causing a priority shakeup at Utah Valley University.
The university’s need for an engineering building has eclipsed other upcoming projects, leading to UVU kickstarting the fundraising process for an upcoming $88 million facility.
“When you look at most of these companies that are coming, they are engineering intensive,” said Val Peterson, vice president of finance and administration at UVU.
The UVU Board of Trustees approved the addition of three new engineering degrees about two years ago. Programs for Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and civil engineering began in fall 2018.
Peterson said there’s about 800 students enrolling in the programs, with the expectation that it will grow to 2,000 students. UVU anticipates seeing engineering students who transferred from other institutions graduate from the Orem university this academic year.
Those graduates will enter into a waiting job market. There are 880 annual openings statewide for engineers and engineering technician occupations, according to UVU’s state-funded capital facilities request for the building.
Students in the UVU College of Engineering and Technology are currently educated in the Computer Science Building, which was completed in 2001 when the university had about 20,000 students enrolled. The UVU College of Engineering and Technology had 4,874 students, as of fall 2018.
UVU as a whole has about 40,000 students and is projected to have more than 55,000 students by 2028.
The engineering building would be constructed on a grassy area east of the Computer Science Building. When complete, it will be 162,500 square feet and include 31 labs, 12 classrooms, 21 study areas and 91 offices, among other spaces.
UVU has obtained approval to begin the design process for the building but it will not be funded by the Utah state legislature during its next session. The building ranked fourth on the list of facility priorities forwarded to the state from the Utah State Board of Regents, which recommends three projects every year for the legislature to consider funding.
In the meantime, the university will begin fundraising for the building. UVU typically has to privately raise funds for a portion of a building project before it obtains state funding. Its business building, which began construction in the fall, received $50 million from the state after UVU privately raised about $20 million.
“I am confident we will be successful for what we need to raise,” said Scott Cooksey, the vice president of institutional advancement at UVU.
Donated funds haven’t been committed to the program yet. Fundraising is expected to take a year or two.
“There’s a lot of interest in it, not because it is a building, but because of what the building is going to do,” Cooksey said.
Peterson said companies are approaching UVU looking for engineers to hire. But with an ever-growing university, there isn’t enough space to educate students.
The building proposal, Peterson said, is an example of how UVU is responding to local industry needs.
The university planned to construct a new building for its education program following the new business facility. Peterson said plans for the education building have been shifted to make room for the proposed engineering project and a health professions building. UVU now plans to construct an education building following those two projects.
“The demand for health care services is increasing, so in order to meet that need we see a health professions building is going to be a key demand item in that scenario,” Peterson said.