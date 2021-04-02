The UVU athletics department celebrated this week the opening of the new dōTERRA Athletic Performance Center on campus, which will include coaches' offices, a film screening room for performance evaluation and preparation, a lounge, and training and locker room spaces.
The new facilities will act as a hub for the women's volleyball team, taking up half of the space at the site, while also being used periodically by the women's basketball team and the wrestling team.
"The dōTERRA Performance Center provides state-of-the-art locker rooms, rest, rehabilitation, recovery, sports medicine, and office space for multiple UVU athletic teams to use," UVU Athletic Director Jared Sumsion said. "This elevates our recruiting profile, and allows our programs to be more successful both on and off the court."
One of the other important things to note is the possibility for expansion within the athletics department, leading to the addition of more teams to the program moving forward.
In a press release from the university, the women's volleyball team's outside hitter Tori Dorius spoke about the team never having anything like this facility. She added that it offers a space for the team to relax, do homework, hold team bonding events, watch film and interact with coaches. She said it will help the team athletically, physically and mentally.
"The world of Division I athletics has evolved so much and in order to be competitive from a recruiting standpoint, you have to be able to provide the student-athletes the best resources possible," Sumsion said. "Our focus is not only to win in competition but also to win in the classroom. Being a student-athlete is not easy, and this helps give them the tools to be successful in all facets of what they’re trying to accomplish."
Assistant women's volleyball coach Scott Lee said in the release that the center, which opened Tuesday, also will help greatly with recruitment for the team going forward.
The center also shows a commitment from the university and athletics department to women's sports, something that Sumsion spoke about.
"Our women’s programs are of the utmost importance to us," Sumsion said. "Finding the resources for all 16 of our sports is difficult, and it’s humbling for dōTERRA to come in and help provide support for all of them in one way or another."
Sumsion said the university has high expectations and goals, and collaborative community partnerships like the one with dōTERRA help that growth happen. He added that dōTERRA's generosity has been instrumental not only for the athletics department but for several academic focuses across UVU's campus.
"At dōTERRA, we are about empowering people, and we are about excellence, and we are about making the world a better place — UVU accomplishes all of these things," said Corey Lindley, dōTERRA founding executive and CFO, in a press release.
The UVU women's volleyball team is hosting the Western Athletic Conference semifinals and championship games this weekend. The team is 12-4 in WAC play, and the 12 wins are the most in program history.
UVU was set to play Grand Canyon University in one semifinal matchup on Friday at 2 p.m., with a trip to the conference championship on the line.