Utah’s largest university is only getting bigger.
Utah Valley University’s enrollment increased 4.5% from the fall of 2018 to fall 2019, bringing it to 41,728 students, according to data released Wednesday from the Utah System of Higher Education.
“We are excited to have these students enrolled at UVU,” said Cameron Martin, the vice president of university relations at UVU.
Of those students, 27,530 are full-time and another 12,080 are high school students taking concurrent enrollment courses.
More than half of UVU’s students work at least 21 hours a week, 27% work more than 31 hours a week and 36% percent are 25 years old or older, according to the data. About 36% of the students are first-generation college students, 40% are married or in a partnership, 17% support at least one child and 19% are students of color.
The university has been working to offer more hybrid, online courses and provide other options to manage its growth, which Martin said is reflective of the area. It is also reviewing feedback on the UVU Vision 2030 plan, which will serve as a roadmap to handling the university’s next decade.
UVU has been utilizing mass transit and satellite campuses to handle its growth. Martin said university sold 700 fewer parking passes this year and 650 fewer the previous year, a change he attributes to the introduction of the Utah Valley Express bus route.
“It has been a huge game-changer for us and will continue to be so,” Martin said.
Additional student housing being built by private developers around the campus is expected to further reduce vehicle traffic near the university.
The university also plans to break ground on a new business building this year.
Martin said UVU has been experiencing growth for decades.
“The growth challenge and management of that is not new to us,” he said.
Martin said it’s growth fluctuates each year and is dependent on multiple variables. Enrollment grew 7% from 2017 to 2018.