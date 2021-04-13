On April 9th, just before the statewide mask mandate came to an end, Utah Valley University sent an email out to students, faculty and staff about continuing to require masks on campus until the end of the summer semester in 2021.
“We have been, from the beginning, just very cognizant of the fact that we needed to be safe on campus and so we've taken extraordinary caution like everyone to ensure that safety and health on campus," said Robin Ebmeyer, UVU's director of emergency management and safety. "This is just a continuation of that.”
The email stated that the decision is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's public health guidance and the university's efforts to keep the campus safe.
Ebmeyer said that there was some confusion among the campus community over the statewide mask mandate ending but masks are still being required on campus.
“There was confusion for sure, and we knew there would be," Ebmeyer said. "We knew the April 10th date was looming, and I think people listened to what was said in the media about basically all masks coming off on April 10th and that’s not actually what the bill said.”
She clarified that the bill stated the criteria that needed to be met, but that any entity could maintain a mask mandate if it so chooses.
Public health orders also have language about wearing masks in groups larger than 50 people and during public gatherings, which fall into the category of a university. Then factor in the state categorizing Utah County as a moderate transmission level and it becomes confusing for all of the parties involved. The email sent out to the campus community was to clarify and declare the university's position.
“We have chosen at this point and time to continue to require masks," Ebmeyer said. "The one thing that we did alter a little bit was spacing because that was clarified with the state health department, local and CDC that spacing was not as big of a deal if you have a mask on properly.”
With the fall of 2021 on the horizon, Ebmeyer said that the goal is to get back to in-person classes without a mask. This would get back to some kind of normalcy but she continued, saying that the criteria from the state needs to be monitored and met to get to that point.
The plan is to monitor the progress and make decisions over the summer as the university is able.
The university will continue to offer some remote options, and COVID-19 has helped in a way, allowing the university to reach its goal of getting more classes online.
As for what Ebmeyer would say to those that are unhappy with the continuation of the mask mandate, she said she understands where they are coming from.
“I understand, we all have pandemic fatigues, we’re all tired of masks," Ebmeyer said. "I totally understand why people are not happy about a continuation. My comment would be that we are striving to have a safe and healthy campus so that people who are higher risk, who do come to our campus, feel safe and that this is an OK place to be.”
She used the analogy of a marathon. While it has been long and hard, Ebmeyer stressed that the University wants to finish strong.
While that finish may be the hardest part, now is not the time to start taking masks off, according to Ebmeyer.
“The intent is that we are being methodical, careful," Ebmeyer said. "We are monitoring and we want to finish strong. We are doing it for the safety of the campus. We have been safe, we continue to be safe, and it is all out of regard for the students, staff, and faculty that come to our campus. There are many that are very young and healthy, there are many that have other issues and are high risk and so you do have to look at the whole and ask what is the best thing for us to do as a university. We will continue to monitor through the summer very carefully and we will make decisions to change things as we feel it is appropriate by meeting those measurable, objective criteria.”