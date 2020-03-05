Utah Valley University is taking steps to keep its campus safe as it continues to grow.
With more than 40,000 students and a student body increasing every year, the university is taking a holistic look toward safety and security.
“Our campus is a very safe campus,” said Val Peterson, UVU’s vice president of finance and administration.
There was one reported rape, three reported gropings, one burglary, one motor vehicle theft and five reports of stalking on campus in 2018, according to its 2019 campus safety and security report.
The university plans to promote its safe walk program, which gives students and employees the option of being escorted by a campus police officer at night. The program, which has been around for at least two decades, currently assists less than six people a week.
Peterson said the campus wants to assure that students are aware of their surroundings. It also relies on its custodial team to alert the university when a light goes out so it can get fixed as a way to deter crime.
“We are very cognizant of trying to make sure that campus is well lit,” Peterson said.
With more student housing complexes being built on the perimeter of campus, Peterson said the university wants to make sure that it is responding to potential issues that could arise as students are traveling to and from campus. It is also working on a walking plan for its new business building.
A recent campus survey showed that 94% of the campus feels safe during the day, according to Matthew Pedersen, the chief of the UVU Police Department.
Pedersen said students can stay safe by not leaving valuable property in their cars, by locking their car doors and by keeping their bags with them.
The department’s recent efforts have included placing a focus on hiring officers who have decades of experience patrolling in cities. Pedersen said older, more experienced officers bring a different dynamic than officers in their early 20s who recently graduated from police academies.
The older officers, he said, have handled every type of case.
“They have handled thousands of them during their career,” Pedersen said.
The department has also added new signage to make itself more visible, and is encouraging its officers to get out of patrol vehicles and walk the hallways.
“Their beats are the hallways,” he said.