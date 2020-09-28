The 27th annual Ethics Awareness Week at Utah Valley University kicked off on Monday as the Center for the Study of Ethics prepares to dive into pluralisms and engaging ethical, racial and religious diversity.
Brian Birch, director of the Center for the Study of Ethics at UVU, said that in the context of the event this year, pluralism refers to a variety of different approaches to diversity and topics that will be discussed during the week.
In prior years the event has focused on ethics, technology and society, truth and misinformation and ethics in public life, but the focus this year is based on matters that currently hit home.
The event itself is designed to have students organize sessions of their own around a common theme, while the center adds sessions to enhance talks with more of a focus.
"Ethics Awareness Week will address a range of issues related to diversity," Birch said. "This includes topics related to ideological diversity, religious pluralism, along with race and ethnicity. The sessions are intended to be relevant and timely given our present political and cultural fragmentation."
Topics throughout the week include, "Civil Disobedience in the Age of Trump," "The American Experience of Religious Diversity," "Living in the Wake of George Floyd," "The Importance of Community Policing," and many more involving education, health professions and the workplace.
The Ethics Week on campus each year dives into a different topic but the theme this year is largely tied to the social and political climate currently surrounding the United States and world. Birch said the theme was decided on by faculty and colleagues across campus with the belief that diversity issues would benefit students the most.
"There is an urgent need for understanding and cooperation across lines of difference, and the week’s events are designed to expose students to productive and penetrating dialogues," Birch said.
Birch added that he hopes attendees gain a sense of understanding and empathy around racial and religious divisions, with dialogue focusing on various points of views and ethnicities.
This year the center faced another challenge, conducting the event remotely. After the first day, Birch added that it is new ground for the center as it tries to use technology and Zoom conferences to conduct panels and discussions.
The annual tradition is one of the many events that takes place at UVU with its ethics across the curriculum program.
Ethics Week also is a part of UVU's Appomattox Project, which is a "multi-year effort designed to focus on the ethical dimensions of civil discourse, public policy, and democratic society," according to the UVU website.
Events included in the project involve panels, public lectures, student research, community engagement and more.
The project is named after the Appomattox Court House which is where the Civil War ended. The name is meant to draw on the courthouse being a symbol of reconciliation and civil discourse, according to the project's website.
After 27 years of conducting the event, Birch said they have learned a lot but one lesson stuck out to him as something they have taken with them year after year.
"We need to engage our students with ideas and questions that can relate to their own experiences," Birch said. "We pride ourselves on hosting events that are both substantive and accessible."
Birch described the week as the flagship event for the center, something many people and the center look forward to every year.
For Birch personally, he is most looking forward to the session entitled, “Living in the Wake of George Floyd,” which will be hosted by UVU's Black Student Union.
"This is a student panel discussion designed to explore the experiences of our Black friends and neighbors during this tragic and challenging time," Birch said.
During the week, the center will also be awarding its Excellence in Ethics Award to Sergeant Jeremy Jamison from the Orem City Police Department.
"He is a stellar member of our community and his background and experience have been so helpful in helping to heal divisions and build bridges," Birch said.
To find out more about Ethics Awareness Week or to tune into the livestreamed events, visit UVU's Center for the study of Ethics website.