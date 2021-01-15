Thursday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the largest pedestrian bridge in the state of Utah. Utah Valley University’s new pedestrian bridge, coming in at over 1,000 feet long, links the Frontrunner station on the western side of I-15 to campus on the eastern side of the highway.
Vision for the project began in 1993 when it was placed on Utah Valley State College’s master plan. In 1995, the first meetings on the bridge were held with the various partners including Orem city, UDOT, UTA and more.
Phase three of the project was then approved by the Orem City Council with four legitimate proposals, according to UVU’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Val Peterson. The first was a gondola, the second was an overpass, the third was a walkway and the fourth was a monorail. Peterson chuckled and said that everyone voted for the monorail but maintenance costs were too high.
Fast forward to 2016 and the Utah Legislature approved funding for the pedestrian bridge and, Thursday, some 27 years after the original proposal, the ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the bridge.
“We all felt it was important to open the bridge as soon as we could safely do so,” Peterson said during the ceremony. “With the winter weather upon us and the new semester that just began this week, we wanted to ensure that the safest pedestrian travel was available. The bridge will be open during our daylight hours while they continue to finish this work and then in the next couple of weeks we will open it 24 hours a day. This ceremony is a culmination of years of planning and collaboration with our partners at state and local government and our local businesses.”
Other speakers at the event included Orem Mayor Richard Brunst, Utah representative Brad Wilson and others.
Teri Newell, the deputy director of the Utah Department of Transportation, spoke of remembering the vision that had already been created and then coming together with the partners to make it happen.
The interesting thing Newell brought up was that the bridge crosses the Union Pacific rails, the Frontrunner lines, some private land, both sides of I-15 and finally college drive prior to dropping people off on the western side of UVU’s campus.
“One of the things about UDOT’s mission statement is that we want to enhance the quality of life in communities, and I believe that this project is doing that,” Newell said. “We measure that quality of life through looking at health and this bridge affects health in a couple of ways — it gives that safe crossing, but it also encourages active transportation. That’s an important part of a healthy lifestyle and that contributes to quality of life. We’re really proud to have been part of this project, and I can’t wait until we have it actually open for full use because I know this is going to be such an important thing for the community and UVU.”
The biggest aspect of the pedestrian bridge is that it gives students the chance to have more choices when it comes to how they get to school at UVU.
Now students can take the Frontrunner, bike or even walk without the worries of having to have an added walk to the next overpass before having to backtrack to campus. This is all on top of the option of driving.
Jade Haley, a UVU student studying Social Work with a minor in sociology, commutes to school from Eagle Mountain. She currently drives 30 minutes every day to attend classes, but with the new pedestrian bridge she is excited to be able to park at the Frontrunner station in American Fork and put the bridge to use.
“Being able to just take the Frontrunner is going to be super great,” Haley said. “I will still have to drive to the Frontrunner, but being able to skip that freeway traffic, walk across the bridge and be here is going to be so much nicer than having to fight traffic and find parking.”
Along with the choices students now have, the hope is that they will take advantage of the free Frontrunner rides available through student ID cards, leading toward a more sustainable future.
This sustainability is important to the ever-growing university, and President Astrid Tuminez added that over 90% of the school’s energy will now be renewable after signing a new contract.
“This is sort of a last mile,” Tuminez said. “Whenever you think about transportation networks, there’s always a last mile problem to be solved. This solves the last mile problem. We have students coming here from as far as Logan, for example, if they take the Frontrunner they can now take the bridge and be right here on campus. I really hope that students, as they see this bridge, decide for themselves not to drive so much anymore. We are talking about sustainability here at UVU and this is part of it, you make it possible for people to choose not to drive, to walk, get exercise and be where they need to be.”
In Tuminez’ speech to those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, she made a metaphor between the bridge being finished and UVU building other bridges.
Through the open enrollment opportunities afforded by the university, she said, this offers a bridge of opportunity. According to Tuminez, 45% of the graduates from August of 2020 were first-generation college students.
She then went on to add that it’s not only about bridges of opportunity but also bridges to live a more prosperous, dignified and productive life, all things she thinks of when she thinks of the new pedestrian bridge.
“I feel very grateful,” Tuminez said. “As you know, this is not something that gets done overnight. I think from visioning to a day like today, it’s a very long process with so many people involved, and I’m truly grateful for all who have supported.”
The estimated daily average for users of the bridge is 5,000, according to a release from UDOT. While the bridge will be open during the day starting now, construction will be finished up in the coming weeks when the bridge will be fully opened 24 hours a day in early February.