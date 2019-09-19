Utah Valley University’s future business building will be named after a real estate executive, the university’s governing board announced Thursday.
The UVU Board of Trustees voted Thursday afternoon to name the upcoming structure the Scott C. Keller Building.
“The Scott Keller story exemplifies the Wolverine spirit of grit, hard work and intelligence in rising above circumstances,” Norm Wright, dean of the Woodbury School of Business, said in a press release. “The new Scott C. Keller Building will serve as a daily reminder to our students that success is more a function of hard work than initial life advantages. I am deeply grateful to Scott and Karen for their generosity and their example.”
Keller and his wife and business partner, Karen Keller, will donate $10 million to complete the funding for the business building. The structure was previously named the Woodbury School of Business Building.
Scott Keller is the president and CEO of Keller Investment Properties, a Centerville-based business that owns and manages multi-family units. Keller also owns retail centers, student housing, senior housing, assisted living and private equity investments.
Keller also serves as a member of UVU’s National Advisory Board.
The 205,000-square-foot building will be on the Orem campus’s southern side and will include the Bloomberg Lab, Entrepreneurship Institute, Money Management Resource Center, SmartLab and an auditorium.
A groundbreaking for the building is planned for Nov. 11.