In the 2021 Atlantic Council’s Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge, the UVU “W0LV3R1NES,” went head to head with some of the top universities in the country and came out on top.
Those 36 schools involved included Tufts, Georgetown, Columbia, New York, American, Duke, West Point, the Air Force Academy, and the Naval Academy, which were filled with a mix of graduate and undergraduate students in comparison to the W0LV3R1NES, which had a group full of undergraduate students.
Teams from Australia, Chile and South Africa also took part in the competition.
The first year the national security program at UVU put a team together to compete in this competition was 2020. Jonathan Rudd, an assistant professor and former FBI agent, was tasked with being the faculty advisor and coach.
The 2020 competition saw UVU make it into the semifinals, and Rudd joked that many of the other schools involved were left wondering where UVU was located. After coming up just short in 2020, the team regrouped and came into the 2021 competition with some confidence.
“We were excited to be a part of it and participate,” Rudd said. “We’ve always felt like we have some fantastic students here at UVU. The caliber of students that we have, their dedication and commitment to doing this is what helped it happen.”
Rudd added that UVU encourages an environment where engaged learning experiences are provided to the students from a practical standpoint. This is also a testament to the faculty in the department, which has many years of experience in various fields, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the instruction provided, according to Rudd.
This is a big key for the national security studies program, which looks to build instruction around helping students gain practical skills they will need to be successful. This includes assessing information, analyzing it and disseminating it.
“That’s really how this cybersecurity challenge is set up,” Rudd said. “The way it works kind of fits with our teaching method in that the students are given a scenario of a cyber attack against the U.S. A four-person team is told, ‘You are a cyber task force. You need to review the information and provide both written and oral presentations to the national security council on how the U.S. government should address this from a policy perspective.’ ”
Students were well prepared for the competition through the instruction given in the department, and it showed.
The national security department itself was only started three years ago, with a major on the topic being offered about a year or so ago. The young program has high hopes of being one of the top national security programs, if not the best in the Western United States.
“I think what this competition shows is that our students went toe-to-toe with some big-name schools from back east and they knocked it out of the park,” Rudd said. “I definitely think it bodes well for our program and for what we are trying to create and push forward in terms of national security studies.”
While the excitement surrounding the program has been building at Utah Valley University, this win helps move that ball forward.
Future plans include the expansion of the programs offered, getting more funding, and more. As mentioned, this win helps draw some attention and spotlight to the department, also helping to enhance the program.
“We feel like this is just the beginning and this win really does help give us a huge boost,” Rudd said.
