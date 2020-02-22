It was halfway through Jeff Hamilton’s set list when Stephen Pullen, the dean of the Utah Valley University School of the Arts, watched the musician suddenly stop, mention that The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts’s concert hall was amazing, and then return to his music.
“He just loved the acoustics,” Pullen said. “It’s true. I argue that this is one of the best acoustical places in the western United States.”
With 120 academic events, two musicals, 20 performing artists and six symphony shows, it’s been a busy first year for UVU’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts. And with its first season behind it, there are no plans on scaling back.
The center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting last year, is UVU’s first dedicated space for its performing arts students.
“They did amazing things, but this facility has allowed the students and the faculty to step up their game in an amazing way,” Pullen said.
He recalls one faculty member mentioning that their student was singing better than ever before. When they asked why, the student said it’s because they can now sing in a practice room instead of their car.
“Before, they were practicing in their bathrooms at home or in their cars and impromptu spaces,” Pullen said.
The center’s first season has included musical performances from Broadway stars like Audra McDonald and Bernadette Peters, along with the introduction of the musical “Fly More Than You Fall.”
The center has also offered master classes from Broadway professionals that have drawn high school students to the campus and reinforced what the university students have learned in class.
“These are Utah undergrads singing their hearts out for New York, Broadway-level people on a random Tuesday,” said Alex Malone, the executive director of the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts. “And those are the kinds of experiences that I think the Noorda Center excels and does better than any other university I’ve seen.”
The center provides the opportunity for students to work alongside professionals. Malone said it also teaches students skills like how to set up lighting design for a play, a concert, an opera or a lecture — all in the same venue.
“You have to be able to do it all, and having a building that can not only do it all, but can do it to the highest level possible with the tools of the trade being used in the world is really exciting,” Malone said.
Those additional skills make students more competitive after graduation.
“It is getting all these skills across genres for our students that is going to make them marketable and really successful in the profession, whether they go into education, or professional theater, or whether they leave the arts altogether,” said Aja Vogelman, the production manager for the UVU School of the Arts.
The Noorda Center, she said, has helped elevate that mission.
“To have these facilities as the backdrop for their academic productions really is unprecedented on an academic level,” Vogelman said.
The university sees the center as a bridge between itself and the community.
“I think it’s an amazing touch point to bring people who have no other reason to be on campus,” Malone said.
Pullen will ask audiences before performances how many of them haven’t been before. He said it’s consistently been about 80% of the crowd.
The center has been declared the Utah County home for the Utah Symphony, which had six scheduled concerts for the center’s first season.
“Out of the gate, six concerts is pretty aggressive,” said David Green, the senior vice president and COO of the Utah Symphony and the Utah Orchestra.
The symphony had previously been performing in other Utah County venues. Green said picking the Noorda Center has allowed the group to provide a consistent presence.
“Instead of waiting to hear randomly when the Utah Symphony is going to perform in Utah County, you know that we will be at the Noorda at least five or six times a year,” he said.
The musicians have enjoyed it, as well. Green said they’ve talked about how easy it is to hear form one side of the concert hall to another. The space’s adjustable ceiling elements and walls have also allowed the symphony to fine tune its sound.
With the performers seated in the middle of the hall, Green said the space creates an intimate feel between musicians and the audience.
“The hall is beautiful, it’s a great space to be,” Green said. “It gives us a unique experience.”