Utah Valley University’s dancing queen has struck again.
President Astrid Tuminez, known at the university for her love of music and dance, joined students Saturday in performing a dance routine at the President’s Scholarship Ball, according to video posted on Twitter by Jared Sumsion, the university’s director of athletics.
Hey @GoUVU Wolverines, that is your multitalented dancing queen @uvu_president raising money and showcasing her skills tonight at the @UVU Scholarship Ball... Thanks to all the donors and friends who make it all possible! pic.twitter.com/YiPmtDjBYo— Jared Sumsion (@JaredSumsion) October 13, 2019
In the video, Tuminez wears a green and black dance outfit and joins student dancers as they perform an Indian-style dance routine.
The President’s Scholarship Ball, held annually at the UCCU Center, brings about 800 donors together for a six-course dinner, dancing and performances by student groups. Donations from the ball go to the Presidential Scholarship Fund, which provides funds to about 150 students.