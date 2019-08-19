The green hair extensions are here to stay. And by the looks of things, it’s starting a trend.
“I see more green hair on campus, and some of it is really amazing,” said Astrid Tuminez, the president of Utah Valley University.
Tuminez’s green hair originally was only going to be around for the Christmas season. Then, as more Wolverine Wednesdays rolled around, she kept it as a way to wear green for the weekly tradition.
Although she’s been at the university for nearly a year, Monday was Tuminez’s first start of a fall semester as president. She officially began her duties in September, taking over after former President Matthew Holland left the university to be a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina.
She’s seen a lot of changes during her year in Utah, from discovering her love for Taste’s chocolates in downtown Provo, to adopting a family cat, to learning her way around campus.
While she was able to confidently direct students to their classrooms Monday, that wasn’t the case on the first day of the spring semester in January. At the time, Tuminez said she had to ask for help navigating inside the campus.
“It took me a really long time to figure out all the directions,” she said.
Coming into the new school year, she has her eye on keeping a strong, robust culture at the university and continuing to embrace the core values of care, accountability and results. Tuminez said the university is in the draft phase of creating a vision for 2030 that fuses together master plans for facilities, inclusion and growth, along with hiring a new cabinet member for the recently-created vice president of digital transformation position. The university also plans to expand its online offerings.
In the meantime, Tuminez is reveling in UVU’s wins — whether that’s published papers or competition titles — and seeing students from different socioeconomic backgrounds succeed.
Being in the presidential role, and meeting hundreds of students, has taught her there is no average UVU student.
“What I discovered was the diversity is so real, number one,” Tuminez said. “Number two, this is not a privileged class.”
A year in, she describes herself as a changed person. The job challenges her, and she refers to the presidency as the most meaningful job she’s ever had.
“I get up every day feeling that what I am going to do today makes a difference,” Tuminez said.