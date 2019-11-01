Instead of fundraising for campaigns or candidates, Gov. Gary Herbert held an annual gala event Friday evening to collect funds to build a new public policy building at Utah Valley University.
Hundreds of guests attended the black-tie dinner and event at the Salt Palace Convention Center where university president Astrid Tuminez formally announced plans to build the center.
"It is my honor and pleasure to announce that we will be building the Gary R. Herbert Center for Public Policy at Utah Valley University," she said. "This is going to be an amazing partnership."
Few details were released at the event although Herbert expressed his hope the center will inspire future students like those studying to become entrepreneurs, engineers, healthcare professionals and policy makers.
He briefly explained his political views that a national government often fails to connect with ordinary people in the way a state government can.
"Simply put, states are the best at solving people’s problems as laboratories of democracy and as pilot programs they create and promote," he said. "We learn from each other. We learn from successes and failures and improve in the process. That’s the story Utah has.”