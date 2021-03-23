After accusations of voyeurism and electronic communication harassment, UVU Theatre Arts Department adjunct professor Jarom Brown has stepped down from his position with the university.
The investigation into claims of electronic communication harassment began in February, according to the probable cause statement, with a woman filing the complaint.
The woman reportedly asked Brown to cease communication with her, but during the investigation Brown presented a video of the two in his home after the date she asked him to stop communicating with her.
He believed the video would exonerate him from the investigation, according to the probable cause statement. The clip shows two people on a couch kissing prior to taking their clothes off.
The female in the video was unidentifiable to law enforcement, but, according to the probably cause statement, when the woman was shown the video at the Saratoga Springs Police Department, she said she believes she is the woman in the video.
Brown also allegedly sent her a screenshot of the video, threatening to send it to someone he said the woman was dating.
The woman then told Brown that she did not know she was being recorded and did not feel comfortable with him having the videos, asking him to delete them, according to the probable cause statement.
She also reportedly never agreed to being recorded anytime the two were intimate, indicating that expected those moments to be private.
In response to the accusations, Brown resigned from his position as an adjunct professor in the Theatre Arts Department at UVU.
The university released a statement, adding that any questions about the case should be directed to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
"Student safety is our utmost priority at Utah Valley University," the statement said. "We are aware of the charges against Mr. Brown. He has resigned as an adjunct instructor and is no longer employed by UVU."
Brown is not being held on the charges and has been released.