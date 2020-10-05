For many with intellectual disabilities, a high school education is the end of their educational endeavors. Utah Valley University is looking to change that after receiving a $1.9 million grant to create an educational program for just that group of people.
Every five years the Department of Education allows for Requests for Proposals, or an RFP. In the last five-year cycle, Utah State started its "Aggies Elevated" program with the same focus and now Utah Valley University will be starting one of its own in 2021.
“We’ve been talking about developing a program at UVU for a couple years now, and just this last spring when we found out that the TPSID (Transition and Postsecondary Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities) grants were going to be offered again, we decided that we would go ahead and apply," said Dr. Jane Carlson, director of the Center for Autism at UVU. "We reached out to Utah State, and they were very enthusiastic about supporting an application.”
The application for the grant included the addition of a statewide alliance, Utah Higher Education Inclusion Alliance, which would see the Utah State program help UVU start its program during the first couple of years.
In year three of the grant, another program will then open as a part of the alliance at Utah State Eastern in Price.
“At the end of the five years, we’ll have the already established Aggies Elevated program at Utah State in Logan, we’ll have the program at UVU which is the fastest-growing region in Utah, and we’ll have a rural model at USU Eastern," Carlson said. "What we’re hoping is that not only will we be serving three times as many individuals with intellectual disabilities at post-secondary institutions, but we’ll have demonstration models, information and assistance to offer for other institutions of higher education in the state who may be interested in developing programs.”
Because UVU started as a technical school, then transitioned into a community college, followed by the move to a four-year university, it retained all of the vocational certification opportunities it had previously.
With various certificate programs offered to students at the university, Carlson added that it seemed to be a perfect fit for some students with intellectual disabilities.
Students who join the program will engage in activities across campus. This includes specialized course work to help with goal setting, developing self-determination and other skills needed to live or work independently.
While receiving the specialized work, students also will be enrolled in regular classes at the university and receive career education and preparation while participating in on-campus activities.
Carlson said the program is really important for students with intellectual disabilities who are hoping to receive a post-secondary education while pursuing career training and an independent lifestyle.
"What we know is that going to college leads to all kinds of positive adult outcomes," Carlson said. "Unfortunately for most students with intellectual disabilities, they have just never had the opportunity because there aren’t programs available. They’ve never been told that that is a possibility for them. In the first year, we will essentially be doubling the number of opportunities available for students with intellectual disabilities in the state.”
The main goal for students who will enter the program is a successful life after college where they can live independently.
According to Carlson, in the state of Utah only 32% of students with intellectual disabilities pursue a post-secondary education. Carlson added that only 3% of the students are taking classes at a community college education while 2% are at a four-year college.
There is also a low number of people with intellectual disabilities who are employed after high school, according to Carlson.
As for the experience of Utah State's program, Carlson said the program is always full and it has more students applying than it can accept. There is also some demand from out-of-state students as programs similar to the ones at Utah State and the one soon to start at UVU and USU Eastern are limited.
“Utah Valley University has a very strong inclusion mission, in fact I would say it is central to our mission as a university," Carlson said. "We think it’s a natural step from the supports that we already have on campus to add this additional program of supports to allow us to have a more inclusive campus environment.”
Utah Valley will offer the three-year certification program starting in the summer of 2021, with students being accepted in the spring. A total of 10 students will be accepted in the program yearly with the hope of achieving a career certification. Some students also could earn their associate's degree and even their four-year degree.