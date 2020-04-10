With large gatherings creating major concerns in this time of social distancing as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, local universities have had to address the realities of how to handle graduation ceremonies.
Utah Valley University announced Friday that it will postpone its scheduled May commencement and convocation ceremonies until August.
According to the release, commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the UCCU Center on the Orem Campus. Convocations of UVU's colleges and schools will be held the next day, Aug. 20, at various venues and times.
UVU president Astrid Tuminez emphasized the importance of these events to the Wolverine community.
"Graduation marks the completion of a remarkable educational journey and the celebration of a true achievement,' Tuminez said in the press release. "It is a unique opportunity to celebrate years of hard work, persistence and sacrifice by our students, and all who supported them throughout their UVU years. We promise our Class of 2020 and their families and friends a memorable celebration in August."
The release stated that Gail Miller, owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and chair of the Board of Directors of the Larry H. Miller Management Corporation, will give the keynote address at commencement.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to speak to the graduates of Utah Valley University at this time. Graduation is the celebration of tremendous achievement and the hallmark of a new beginning in their lives," Miller said in the press release. "This class has persisted through years of education as well as the unusual circumstance created by a historic worldwide medical crisis. There is much to celebrate."
The release also instructed students who previously registered for the April commencement and one of the May convocations to re-register on UVU's graduation website.
The Graduation Office will post registration information on the site in mid-April. Answers to questions regarding UVU graduation ceremonies, including Grad Fest and availability of regalia, can be found on the same website.
For those who cannot attend, the commencement ceremony will be live-streamed on UVU's YouTube channel.
Some experts have speculated that Utah could still be dealing with COVID-19 issues through the summer months.
If that turns out to be the case, it remains possible that the graduation ceremonies might have to be postponed again or to be moved entirely online.