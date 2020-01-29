The Utah Valley University Dance Team is proving that it’s more than a one-hit wonder.
“The girls are ambitious,” said Bri Sorenson, the coach of the UVU Dance Team. “The team is really ambitious and driven.”
The team took home two national championships from the Universal Dance Association College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, which took place Jan. 17 to 19 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.
The team had brought home the Division I Jazz national title last year during its first year competing there. This year, it defended its Division I Jazz title — and won the Division I Pom competition. Coming into this year’s competition, Sorenson said the teams wanted to prove they could defend their national title, all while trying for a second in an event they’d never competed in.
“It is very rare to have teams double title,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson said the team worked this year to become continually better and to show that their win last year, the first year the team performed at the Universal Dance Association College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, wasn’t a fluke.
“We had such a talented group,” said Trisa Tempest, the assistant spirit squad coordinator for UVU. “We were fortunate to go in there and win, right off the bat.”
Thank you to everyone who made our first Pom routine EVER in the history of our team possible! We could not be more proud of what we put out on the floor and for all the brilliant minds who helped us along the way! First Pom Championship title🥇 #uvdt1920 #determination #whoarewe
The team of 18 women began working on the routines over the summer. Tempest said some of the dancers are doing 10 or more jumps in routines, double the amount they’d do in other routines.
“They are really bringing dynamic new moves that are the first times that teams are seeing these things at nationals,” Tempest said.
The team’s jazz routine was called “Flood” and the pom performance was called “Determination.” Tempest said the team took those names to heart for the powerful routines.
Tempest said the team’s practice hours mean that the students aren’t able to hold a full-time job. The dancers receive scholarships to help compensate for long practice days, something Tempest said is rare among universities.
Sorenson said the team manages to pull from a talented pool each year for auditions. While the majority of the team comes from the area, about a third are out-of-state students who have been attracted to the young university’s program.
While it has set out to win, Sorensen said the team’s focus is on being good sportsmen, being humble, treating other teams with class and trying to beat themselves, not others.
“We really stressed as a team that you can only worry about the things you can control,” Sorenson said.
Now that they’ve won two national titles in a year, Sorenson said there’s talk among some of the dancers about adding a third routine to their agenda next year to see if they can claim another title.
Sorenson said the win helps propel UVU, which has only had university status for about a decade. She said the win also helps with exposure, school pride and recruitment, as well.
“We are the proudest Wolverines,” Sorenson said. “We do everything we can for the university.”