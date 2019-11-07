Utah Valley University’s physician assistant program will not begin in January, as previously planned.
The university was notified Monday that the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant was withholding provisional accreditation for the program, according to Scott Trotter, a spokesman for the university.
“This news is very disappointing to us, as we were hoping to matriculate our first physician assistant class in January 2020,” Trotter said in an emailed statement. “After receiving the decision from ARC-PA, we promptly notified all students who were conditionally accepted into the program. Those students will receive a full refund of their seat deposits.”
The masters program was approved by the UVU Board of Trustees last year, along with other degrees such as masters programs in marriage and family therapy, financial planning and analytics and bachelors degrees in architecture and aerospace technology management.
“We are aware of the critical need for physician assistants in Utah, and we are currently considering all options and will decide next steps in the near future,” Trotter said. “We regret any negative impact this may have on students who were hoping to begin school in January.”