Utah Valley University announced on Wednesday that while still remaining the largest public university in the state with 40,936 students, it saw a 1.9% decrease in enrollment from the fall of 2019.
Along with the decrease in overall enrollment, the university’s number of Utah students enrolled increased, especially among juniors, seniors and graduate students.
“We found that students are staying closer to home during the pandemic,” UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said in a press release. “The numbers show we are educating more Utahns, which is our mandate from the legislature. As always, we are committed to providing education that is accessible, affordable and relevant.”
While the slight decrease may have been a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest areas that were impacted, according to the university, were international students and out-of-state students.
There was a 28% decrease in the amount of international students on campus this year in comparison to 2019.
“I think a lot of schools felt that, but we had a pretty big international student population,” said Andrew Stone, UVU’s associate vice president of enrollment management. “That kind of a drop was surprising and definitely impacted us. Non-resident students went down 15%. We typically do really well with students from out of state who want to come here through our non-resident waiver but we just did not see that come to fruition this year.”
The limitations on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted the university’s international student enrollment, as did the decrease in travel domestically for out-of-state students.
Stone added that what separated UVU from others and helped limit the potential decrease in enrollment was how quickly the university responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stone said the university did a good job conveying to students that they would have the opportunity to get an education given the current climate in the country.
“I think Utah has fared OK in comparison to other states when it relates to COVID,” Stone said. “One of the things that I think helped UVU was that we were very proactive with COVID early on. As soon as March and April the conversation started with, ‘How do we help students come to UVU, feel confident about coming to UVU this fall and realize they can still have a college experience in this COVID world?’ We really, from early in the summer, were communicating that consistently. We did a good job of helping bring students along that way.”
The numbers from the university also showed that 37% of its population are first-generation students, 30% are age 25 or older, 38% are married or in a partnership and 17% support at least one child.
This is something that makes UVU very unique, according to Stone.
“It’s COVID-19 in 2020 that’s thrown a wrench in every aspect of life, but to see that we still are educating almost 41,000 students is something that everyone at UVU is proud of,” Stone said. “When we see that number continue to be that high, it shows that we are filling a need in the community for people who are looking for an education. Even being down 1.9%, I think everyone is pretty pleased with the total number.”
UVU also saw increased enrollment in its graduate degree programs of business, education and behavioral sciences, according to a press release. For undergraduate studies, its accounting department, art and design department, aviation department, biology department and culinary arts department were just some of the many that also saw increased enrollment.