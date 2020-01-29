Utah Valley University’s graduation rates are up, and its president has its eyes on greater improvements.
“Looking forward, all of our eyes have to be on completion,” UVU President Astrid Tuminez said during her 2020 State of the University address on Wednesday.
Tuminez’s second State of the University address of her presidency focused on celebrating UVU’s success while identifying ways to improve completion rates.
“We are doing hard things at this university and it is so important for us to remember that great things are happening and we are succeeding,” Tuminez said.
The university’s eight-year completion rate is at 36%, according to information Tuminez presented in her address. UVU’s goal is for 45% of first-time, full-time, bachelor’s degree-seeking students to graduate within eight years of starting at the university.
“This is doable for UVU but it will require collaboration and more effort from all of us,” Tuminez said.
The six-year completion rate for first-time, full-time, bachelor’s degree-seeking students has gone up 7 percentage points, increasing from 26% for the 2011 to 2017 period to 33% for the 2012 to 2018 time period.
Tuminez also touted the university’s 88% graduation rate among student athletes and their 3.34 average cumulative GPA.
“I never thought I would be an athletics president, but I became one after watching our students compete,” Tuminez said.
She said the university’s growth doesn’t make her nervous. Of the more than 41,000 students at UVU, she said 12,000 are high school students receiving college credit through concurrent enrollment classes.
The university, which is the largest publicly funded institution of higher education in Utah, is expected to have more than 55,000 students by 2028.
Despite the growth, Tuminez said that the average class size at UVU is 23 students.
She pointed to growth of the university’s physical capabilities, which have included last year’s opening of the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts and the groundbreaking on a new business building last fall.
The university also continues to increase its fundraising capability. Tuminez said UVU raised $14 million during the 2019 fiscal year and has raised $34 million this fiscal year.
“We are capable of exponential progress in the things that we are doing,” she said.
In order to increase completion rates, Tuminez said UVU is making it easier to schedule classes, is increasing its digital learning capabilities, is making it faster to fill out forms for financial aid and is shortening the time it takes to transfer credits to the institution.
Tuminez’s address was introduced by Taylor Bell, UVU’s student body president, who complemented the president on the momentum she has given the university. He said Tuminez has shown the importance of accountability — and has become known for waving a personal set of pom poms at athletic events.
“With President Tuminez, you truly know she cares,” Bell said.