Every year, students and faculty from the Utah Valley University department of transportation technologies come together to create a race team that outfits, updates and re-engineers a car to be raced at the Bonneville Speedway.
This year as the crew came together to work on a 1969 El Camino, the opportunity came about to get Bombshell Betty prepared for a race on the salt.
The 1952 Buick has been featured on the Smithsonian Channel and a seven-page feature in Hot Rod Magazine while holding six land-speed records at the Bonneville Speedway.
The project came to Jeffrey Holm, a professional in residence at UVU, through a friend. He was called over to Don Cash Sr.’s house after his son, Don Cash Jr., bought the car.
“Don Cash Sr., he and I have been out on the salt for over 30 years,” Holm said. “He’s a very good friend. When his son purchased this car, he asked me to come over, look at the car and assess it. I immediately said that we aren’t doing anything with this car until it’s safe.”
Cash Jr. would later pass away after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.
Holm was the first person to Cash Sr.’s home after the news was broken. Right then, Holm made a commitment to finish the car and get it ready to race.
“When this car came to us, I convinced Todd (Low) we needed to do this car,” Holm said.
The goal is to get the car up to 200 miles per hour in the next year, then race it at the Salt Flats with Danielle Cash, Cash Jr.’s daughter, bringing the car and the story full circle.
Danielle, a mother of four, is an adrenaline junkie, according to Holm. She is already qualified to drive the car in September of 2021 and now comes the real work for the crew of students and faculty at UVU.
Low, race team director and professor of Automotive Technology at UVU, has been spearheading the yearly efforts at Bonneville Speedway for about 10 years.
“When this opportunity was presented to us, we thought it was maybe 90% complete,” Low said. “As we get into the job we know it’s nowhere near 90% complete, there’s a lot of work to do. Because of the nature of it and because Don Cash died up on Mt. Everest, we want to help out.”
Getting the students involved in the project is in some ways a service to the Cash family while also being a great experience and resume builder.
James Spackman and Hadley Tibbitts, both students working on the aerodynamic team for the car, both expressed similar sentiments.
Spackman was excited from the jump to work on such a well-known car, but the story behind the car made it even better.
“It’s just a really good opportunity to be here on this team, to be able to learn how to work together and also learn some other skills that I normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to learn about,” Spackman said.
The aerodynamic team has begun working on fabricating metalwork to help improve those aerodynamics.
This is a great opportunity for Tibbitts, who is looking to pursue a career in restoration after graduation.
“Being able to do the aerodynamics and a lot of the body work, hopefully we’ll start welding here soon, is just going to add to that skillset,” Tibbitts said. “I’m hoping to be a jack of all trades and learn all of the different components of the car.”
For the students among the crew working on Bombshell Betty, this is a fantastic project to learn and grow from, while also being able to use the experience as a resume builder.
For Holm, he said an opportunity like this does not come often for students in college.
“When that opportunity comes up, we need to take advantage of it,” Holm said. “It’s emotional for me and it’s very difficult to keep thinking that Don’s not here to see this done. We can’t help but think he’s smiling down looking at what we’re doing, seeing his daughter in the car.”
This project also can act as a catalyst for the department of transportation technologies at UVU, a program that is underrated in the area, according to Holm.
The program has the faculty and equipment needed to teach the future of the automotive industry, one that has a shortage of roughly 78,000 technicians in the country, according to Holm.
“It’s great to fill the need but we need more exposure so we can get more students to come to school,” Low said of filling technician positions.
The program currently offers one- and two-year programs at the university.
“The problem we have is changing the image,” Holm said. “Mom and dad think they are, and I don’t even like the word, mechanics. They are technicians. The challenge today is that technology is changing at such a fast rate that it is very difficult to keep up. There have been more changes in the last five years on the automobile than the last 500.”
Another challenge for UVU and its department of transportation technologies is to let parents and the world know that its students are problem solvers, not uneducated mechanics that others stereotypically think of, according to Holm.