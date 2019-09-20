A few dozen Utah Valley University students gathered Friday morning outside the university’s library as part of a global effort to demand political action on climate change.
“The science shows it’s real and if we keep living the lives we’re living, we are going to ruin the Earth,” said Skylar Hansen, a senior at UVU.
Students in Hansen’s sustainability and environment class organized a local Global Climate Strike after seeing there weren’t any in the area. Hansen said the students were following the lead of Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen and climate activist.
Students used #GreenerWolverines and held signs with messages like, “There is no planet B,” “Make the Earth cool again,” “Climate justice” and “Act like the house is on fire, because it is” as they called for political action to improve the environment.
Taylor Steed, a senior at UVU and the co-lead for the UVU chapter of Clean the Darn Air, passed around a ballot measure proposal for the initiative, which would include providing $100 million a year for air quality programs and $50 million a year for rural economic development, paid for by a carbon tax on fossil fuels.
Steed said college students see air quality issues firsthand and are looking to get involved.
“On college campuses, people are very concerned about the air,” he said.
He didn’t know how many students would join the group under the overcast, rainy Friday sky, but he was pleased with the turnout.
“I was shocked to have this many,” he said.
For Zac Dean, a sophomore holding a sign reading “Eco not ego,” going to the strike meant supporting his friends and coming together as a group for the cause.
“I know it is hard to stand up for stuff, and it’s easier if you have friends and a group,” he said.