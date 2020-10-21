Starting Wednesday, Utah Valley University will be hosting a two-day conference, entitled “Federalism on Trial,” with the purpose of discussing whether federalism is working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference is being put on by the Center for Constitutional Studies and will include over 22 speakers. Speakers include some of the top academic scholars of American Federalism, who are expected to discuss the national public health response and other related topics.
“This year, obviously, coronavirus has kind of brought federalism into the spotlight,” said Andrew Bibby, an assistant professor of political science at UVU and the director of the Federalism Project. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to bring together a group of scholars and writers to discuss the strengths and potential limitations of a decentralized system of government as we model our way through the pandemic.”
Conferences like this are an annual event for the center, which has tackled other topics such as, “What is Federalism?,” “What are the basic principles of Federalism?,” “How has government changed over time?,” and “What are the constitutional implications of various current events?”
Bibby defined federalism as one of two key structural protections in the U.S. Constitution. He added it comes from the need to balance what the framers of the Constitution called energy.
He then recalled a quote from former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to further his definition.
“The framers split the atom of sovereignty,” Kennedy said. “It was the genius of their idea that our citizens would have two political capacities, one state and one federal, each protected from incursion by the other.”
Bibby said the project is about doing the university’s part to help educate on what those capacities are — both federally and locally — and why they matter. He believes the more people know about the local and state capacities, the more likely they are to be engaged with politics and feel like their voice matters.
Conversations in this year’s conference will investigate issues such mask mandates, testing and other pertinent topics surrounding Federalism in the U.S.
The event is divided into seven panels and each of the topics will focus on the various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Center for Constitutional Studies is, in its mission statement, a nonpartisan academic institute,” Bibby said. “Our focus is on constitutional literacy but how can we improve literacy of any kind if we are not capable of civil debate, of the ordinary give and take of conversations about difficult topics? Coronavirus is, obviously, a central feature of our experience, perhaps of this generation, and so knowing that, part of what this conference aims to do is model the benefits of a healthy public discourse.”
The conference, Bibby added, hopes to model that civil discourse by selecting people known for their contributions to their own fields through their work while also having a known track record for caring about civic health and civility.
The center took the time to bring people together that all share that common goal: civility. It has also strived to include a diversity of methodological approaches and ideological viewpoints to the topics.
“What we’ll see on each of these panels is representation of both critics and defenders of American federalism in light of the coronavirus,” Bibby said.
As for what he wants attendees to take away from the conference, Bibby went back to the topic of healthy conversations with varying stances.
“It’s possible to have healthy civil dialogue in the middle of a cultural, economic and public health crisis,” Bibby said. “It’s possible to have a healthy dialogue and that would be one. The second takeaway would be a better understanding of the structural features of the U.S. Constitution, which are not the property of left or right. We can argue about these structural features and their consequences, good or bad, but the structural protections exist for everyone.”
The center invites people to tune in virtually to the conference and choose a panel that interests them. Bibby is looking forward to a lively and informative discussion for the panelists and attendees.
The event begins Wednesday and continues into Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. More information on the panels, start times and the YouTube live link are available on the Center for Constitutional Studies’ website at https://www.uvu.edu/ccs/federalism2020/.