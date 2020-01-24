Utah Valley University’s West Campus will get a little bigger.
The UVU Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Thursday to approve a $1.1 million addition to the Health Professions Building, located on the university’s West Campus in Orem.
The expansion will be for the physician’s assistant program.
“This would be to create some lab space that they would need in order to meet their accreditation standards,” said Val Peterson, the vice president of finance and administration at UVU.
A $1.5 million donation will be used to build an annex in the Health Professions Building’s southeast corner. The leftover funds will be used for furnishings and specialized equipment.
The new construction will add about 3,450 square feet to the building.
“Due to the size of the equipment and the number of students in the cohorts, new space is needed to provide the best learning outcomes,” a title sheet for the meeting’s agenda item reads.
Construction needs to be finished before March 2021 in order for the physician assistant program to be launched, according to the title sheet.
UVU’s physician assistant program did not begin this January as previously planned after the university was notified in November that the Accreditation Review Commission of Education for the Physician Assistant was withholding provisional accreditation for the program. Students who were conditionally accepted into the program were alerted and given a full refund of their seat deposits.
The masters program was approved by the UVU Board of Trustees in 2018, along with other degrees such as masters programs in marriage and family therapy, financial planning and analytics and bachelor’s degrees in architecture and aerospace technology management.