Utah Valley University unveiled its new diversity and inclusion plan to the university’s board of trustees Wednesday morning, outlining 75 steps that will be taken in the next four years that aim to create a more welcoming educational environment for students.
“This is as good of a plan as you are going to find across the nation,” Kyle Reyes, UVU’s vice president of student affairs, told the trustees during a meeting Wednesday morning.
UVU’s first official inclusion plan was drafted during former President Matthew Holland’s time at the university.
“It was very deliberate at the time to not focus on the word ‘diversity,’ because ‘inclusive’ was something that was proactive and positive-focusing, and we could focus on more ways to include everyone, not focus on divisiveness, which sometimes the word ‘diversity’ caused across the nation,” Reyes said.
That first plan, created after the university assembled a group in 2013, included a $1.4 million investment and a goal of 36 steps that led to additional supports for the LGBTQ community, veterans and female students, among others.
“We changed policies, we changed procedures, we changed outreach,” Reyes said.
The plan, he said, will help the university as mixed identities — including mixed-religion and mixed-race households — become more common.
Belinda ‘Otukolo Saltiban, UVU’s chief officer of inclusion and diversity, told the trustees that the plan will move UVU to the next level. The new plan, which started with the reorganization of UVU’s inclusion committee in 2018, includes four primary objections: expanding pathways and educational pipelines for access and student success, focus on academic engagement and intercultural development, supporting the campus environment for an increased sense of belonging, and the assessment, accountancy and governance of institutional commitments.
Those goals will include measures like expanding food options to offer alternatives for Jewish students who eat kosher and including orientations that help parents who speak languages other than English.
“Part of student success is tethered to their parents’ understanding the culture of higher ed, so that is why we headed in that direction,” ‘Otukolo Saltiban said.
She said inclusion measures create a sense of belonging for students on campus and helps them thrive.
Duff Thompson, the chair of the board of trustees at UVU, voiced support for the new plan. He told ‘Otukolo Saltiban that the entire board is behind the measures and has its backing.
“It is that important to the mission of this university, in my view,” he said.
Embracing inclusion at UVU, Thompson said, prepares students for what they’ll experience in their industries.
“They are going to find a diverse workplace,” Thompson said. “They are going to find employees and coworkers who insist on inclusion, and you have to know how to participate in that in order to be successful.”