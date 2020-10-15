After classes ended on Wednesday, students at Utah Valley University officially kicked off their fall break. This year is a little different though, as many students may be planning to head out of the area.
School officials are asking that students be cautious while traveling, or remaining in Utah County, during the extended weekend before classes reconvene Monday.
“It’s not anything different that anytime the students leave, we could basically say this is every weekend," said Robin Ebmeyer, UVU's director of emergency management and safety. "Because school has started, this is going to be the first break we’re going to have, and so traditionally, people go out and about, and do things. Sometimes there’s travel involved, sometimes there’s different activities involved. Where we really feel like it’s important for people to get out and do something different for the psychological break, the mental health break or even the physical break, we’re just asking them to be careful.”
Students are being asked to participate in the same health recommendations that the school has been pushing since before the first day of the fall semester, including wearing masks, washing hands and staying home if they are feeling sick.
Additionally, Ebmeyer and the university have noticed there has not been as much transmission of COVID-19 in larger group gatherings. While still possible, there has been more transmission through intimate gatherings of friends and family.
Ebmeyer specifically mentioned barbecues, small parties or families coming into town to visit. According to the school's contact tracing, these are high-risk gatherings.
The university and its officials have not wavered in their efforts to encourage students to follow recommendations from local and national health officials; the same focal points all still hold true while preparing for this short break, and even more so for extended breaks coming up in the winter.
School officials have changed how they present these words of encouragement in order to find the most efficient way to get the message across to students. This includes videos, infographics and more to make sure students are being kept aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on campus.
Ebmeyer added that students can do their part in helping the university by filling out its self-reporting form if they test positive for COVID-19. She has heard of students being scared to self-report due to possible repercussions of contracting COVID-19 at a party or social gathering.
“I don’t really care about the party you went to, it’s over, I can’t do anything about that, I’m just going to now take care of the situation we have right now," Ebmeyer said. "It allows us overall to keep the campus open and keep the semester marching along.”
This shorter break for students also acts as some preparation for the much larger winter break. Students will be let out of school to return home for Thanksgiving, and UVU will then move to an online-only format.
This is the best way to ensure students do not bring COVID-19 back to campus after attending family gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday, something that Ebmeyer said other schools across the country are doing.
“With the full fall semester this is a little test run for what we will see in January when everyone has been gone for several weeks and then we come back," Ebmeyer said. "Halloween is big, we have traditionally had a great big dance on campus every year. We are not doing that this year. We are having an alternate activity that we are going to have because we are still trying really hard to create some controlled activities for the students to participate in just so they have somewhat of a college experience. It’s just not going to be a traditional, 'Let’s get 1,000 people into a room and have a dance.' As far as what we are doing, we’re doing our very best to not have an activity where people pass around the virus.”
The on-campus activities for Halloween, this year, will be similar to the drive-in commencement ceremony and scholarship ball, allowing for distancing while attending the event.
The concern lies in what the COVID-19 case numbers may look like come January. Ebmeyer mentioned there will be some international travel for students coming back to UVU as well as students returning to campus from their homes across the United States.