The need for counseling and greater understanding in the world today continues to grow at a robust rate, so it comes at an opportune time that the Master of Social Work program at Utah Valley University has received full accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education.
The program received provisional accreditation in 2017 and had its first graduating cohort of 49 students in 2019, according to an announcement made Thursday.
“We are thrilled that our Master of Social Work (MSW) program has received full accreditation from the Council of Social Work Education (CSWE),” Steven Clark, dean of the UVU College of Humanities and Social Sciences, stated in a news release. “The entire program has worked tirelessly over the past four years to secure this endorsement and deserves our sincere thanks and appreciation.”
The process to full accreditation required MSW program leaders to submit continuing self-studies to the CSWE and participate in reviews periodically. After completing multiple site visits and considering the submissions, the CSWE determined that the Orem university's MSW program should advance to full accreditation retroactive to 2017.
Those interested in pursuing a career as a social worker could have the opportunity as a professional to work in several areas, including schools, hospitals, mental health clinics, senior centers, elected office, private practices, prisons, the military and corporations, as well as other public and private organizations the serve individuals and families in need, according to UVU’s career description.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, social work is one of the fastest growing careers in the United States.
UVU’s two-year program prepares and enables students to provide care to individuals, families, groups, communities and societies as advanced generalist social work professionals. According to the release, MSW graduates are prepared to become licensed clinical social workers in Utah, as per the state’s Mental Health Professional Practice Act.
“We are very proud of our graduates from our CSWE-accredited MSW program and appreciate the excellent work they are doing as licensed professionals. They improve the daily lives of individuals, families, groups and communities,” said Elijah Nielson, assistant professor of social work and MSW program director.
Each year, approximately 30 students are admitted into the MSW program as a first-year cohort. As the cohort advances to the second-year programming, additional advanced-standing students are added, bringing the cohort population to approximately 60 students. Students who graduate from a CSWE-accredited bachelor’s degree program may enter the UVU MSW program with advanced standing designation and are only required to complete the second year of programming.
The Behavioral Science Department is one of the largest departments at UVU. With over 2,500 students, and more than 100 full-time and adjunct faculty, the department offers more than 10 programs. It is a multidisciplinary department that offers classes in anthropology, psychology, family science, marriage and family therapy, sociology, social work and substance use disorder counseling, according to university information.
For more information on the UVU Master of Social Work, visit the program’s website at uvu.edu/msw.