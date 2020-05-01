The cancellation and/or postponement of graduations at local universities like BYU and UVU as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 proved to be emotionally painful for some graduating seniors.
Those who treasure traditions like the caps and gowns, the graduation photos, the ceremonial walk to receive a diploma and other recognitions found themselves saddened and disappointed that they wouldn’t get that closure to their college careers.
But in many cases, families and friends stepped up to organize unique and creative personal graduation ceremonies to show their graduates the value of their achievements.
Janessa James double-majored at BYU in economics and political science, and said it was a dream come true to study in Provo and she loved being there.
“Not being able to have a proper send-off and finish my senior year with the people I’ve worked with for so many years, not having that graduation experience with my friends and my boyfriend and everyone was really, really hard,” James said.
She, like many others, ended up making the tough decision to go home to Virginia as physical classes at BYU were canceled.
“I was alone in my apartment and I just wanted to be quarantined at home,” James said. “That meant I didn’t get to have that final goodbye. I was really feeling it last week, especially on Thursday and Friday which would’ve been when we had the convocation and commencement ceremonies. I was feeling pretty depressed and people weren’t really understanding how I was feeling.”
Someone who could understand was UVU graduate Hannah Parker. UVU rescheduled its graduation to August and since Hannah’s husband is going to be starting medical school, she said it was going to be tough for her to be there.
“I was a little disappointed,” Parker said. “I know many people dread the graduation ceremony and sitting there for hours. I know classmates who were glad to not have to do commencement and convocation, but it was disappointing for me because I’m super sentimental, so that is a big deal.”
But the families of both James and Parker decided to give them their own ceremonies.
Janessa James’ mom, Ellen James, sent an email to the local church congregation and borrowed a cap and gown from a former BYU graduate. She also ordered a flower lei from a local florist and added a gratitude stole from an older brother to complete the traditional graduate ensemble.
Although graduation photos at BYU weren’t an option, Ellen James took her daughter to Georgetown for photos and said that people were yelling congratulations, not knowing that Janessa James wasn’t a Georgetown graduate.
When they returned, the family had an entire graduation ceremony prepared. They put up BYU flags and pennants and made a podium. Blankets were laid out on the lawn, with enough room to social distance.
The crowning achievement was the creation of a “Y” on the family’s grass hill with white spray paint, which was surrounded by little white Christmas lights around the border.
Janessa James then got to be the center of attention for the entire ceremony that included music, speeches and a homemade diploma.
“It was a special experience to have it all about me and not about 600 other graduates,” Janessa James said. “I had family members who Zoomed in who probably wouldn’t have come to my actual graduation. They were able to see me give my fake valedictorian speech and get my diploma.”
Her diploma was made by a little boy who lives with the James family; it was just a bunch of scribbles, but Janessa James said she is thinking of getting it framed.
“It was just so cute,” she said.
She added that her favorite part was having her dad, Richard James, give her the diploma.
“My dad was the person who helped me through a lot of my college career,” Janessa James said. “My mom helped a lot too but he was a big emotional support. He was the one who did my convocation speech and gave me my diploma. That was really touching to me to have that experience from a family member who had helped me rather than a dean who had never heard my name in his life.”
They completed their ceremony with homemade Swig-style cookies and “dirty” Diet Coke, as well as a lighting of the Y to celebrate the graduation.
“It was just a little mini-Provo in Virginia,” Janessa James said. “It was great. I was really happy.”
Parker also was able to enjoy her own personal graduation, thanks to her family’s efforts.
“My family sensed that I was sad because I’m moving right after graduation,” Parker said. “They made a big effort to go all out with an at-home graduation. It meant so much to me that they were willing to put in all that effort and wanted to make it a special day for me.”
She said the event had all the key components of a graduation.
“They did a whole program,” Parker said. “We had a video and UVU president Astrid Tuminez giving a speech from last year. We went outside, played ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ and they made me walk through the backyard to get to a little stage. It was super fun and definitely memorable.”
Parker thought the best part was the video her family did just for her.
“My sister and my brother-in-law reached out to all my friends and family, different people that were a part of my college experience,” Parker said. “They got video clips of them sharing a message. I had no idea, so that was a big surprise. It was really cute to see all my favorite people wishing me well and congratulating me.”
She felt like she got that final ceremony that she wanted.
“They knew this was something I would remember forever and they wanted me to not feel like I was missing out on anything,” Parker said. “That meant a lot to me. I feel like this was more than enough. I don’t feel like I need the real ceremony any more. I feel like I have the closure. That was the perfect way to wrap up college.”
Janessa James said she heard of ceremonies and special tributes for her fellow graduates.
“The guy I’m dating, Max Barnes, was able to do a Zoom call with his department in civil engineering,” Janessa James said. “They did a funny thing where they had to walk across the computer screen for all their fellow graduates and their families. Other friends are in Provo and are able to get photos on campus and celebrate with family and friends.”
But she said she felt like she had the best one of all.
“I think that was a better graduation and send-off from all of my friends and family members than I would’ve had if COVID-19 had never happened,” Janessa James said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”