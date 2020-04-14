Gov. Gary Herbert announced public schools will remain closed throughout the rest of the academic year during his daily press conference Tuesday.
Herbert initially announced the soft closure of all public schools on March 13. At that time, the closure was expected to be in place for two weeks, but before that time was over, the closure was extended to May 1, almost two months after the initial announcement.
Tuesday, the governor announced another extension throughout the rest of the academic school year with continued online learning. This closure will include graduations, for which school officials are working to find a virtual substitution.
"This is not the time to have the schools back open," he said. “We know it’s been difficult. We appreciate the fact that a lot of people are adapting and innovating.”
Data that the state has received has shown current initiatives are working to keep residents safe as officials respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there was a 2% growth rate in the number of Utahns diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number increased to 2,412 diagnosed in the state and 213 hospitalized, said Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist.
Dunn also announced another death in the state, which she reported was a Utah County man who was older but under 60 years of age and immunocompromised. She said the man died in the hospital, and with his death, the state is now reporting a total of 19 coronavirus-related deaths.
The decision, Herbert said, was made after significant consultation with the school board, stakeholders, school teachers and students. The state’s biggest priority is the safety of the students and ensuring that learning continues, he said.
Utah State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickerson said schools throughout the state are working through three phases to ensure students are well prepared for what comes next.
These phases specifically focus on making sure students are fed, learning continues, students who qualify are able to successfully graduate, social-emotional needs of educators and families are met, and employees are still being paid.
Looking to the future, Dickerson said, school officials are preparing to assess and fill achievement gaps, especially among students in vulnerable subgroups, such as students with disabilities, students for whom English is a second language or students who are impoverished.
When schools are back in session, teachers and administrators will look to reset baseline data to reflect where students are and what they need to do to catch up.
Dickerson said school officials are learning that they can do a better job of supporting parents, engaging students and offering teachers aid.