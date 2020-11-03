The state of Utah officially passed House Joint Resolution 2 in 1946, which designated all of the state’s taxes on income or intangible property to the public schools system.
The third change to the state’s use of income tax was favored by voters early on Tuesday, with more than 470,000 votes in favor of the amendment.
A change to income tax use came in 1996 when Senate Joint Resolution 17 was passed and ratified by voters, adding higher education into the mix.
Now, in 2020, Amendment G is looking to bring another change to the use of property taxes, the addition of children and people with disabilities. Also add in annual funding based on student growth and inflation, funding to an education stabilization account and added money to weighted pupil unit.
Constitutional Amendment G was supported by the Utah State Board of Education, the state’s School Board Association, the Utah Education Association and more.
On the UEA’s website, the organization said it supports Amendment G because it believes the pros outweigh the cons, adding that the changes represent a new change from what is currently going on with education funding.
The organization also said the current funding approach for the state education system has not provided sufficient revenue for the needs of public education.
“With or without a constitutional guarantee, education funding is at the will of the legislature,” the UEA’s website reads. “Historically, we have had more success increasing education funding by working with the legislature than by opposing them.”
Other groups across the state have come out in opposition to the amendment, including the United Utah Party, the Utah Citizens’ Counsel, the Alliance for a Better Utah and more.
The United Utah Party announced its opposition to the amendment, citing that the changes would allow for income tax to be pulled away from the public education system.
“This change sounds innocuous, but it is not,” said Richard Davis, United Utah Party Chair, in a statement. “This amendment is not intended to provide funding for people with disabilities or children. The legislature can do that already. Rather, it is designed to allow the legislature to begin to take money away from public education.”
Davis cited the last time income tax funds were drawn away from K-12 education, in 1996, it hurt the education system.
Utah came in last when ranked among other states on per-pupil spending, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, behind Idaho.
“Before that, our state was not the worst in student-teacher ratio,” Davis said in a statement regarding the change in 1996. “Now we are. Nor was our spending on education nearly half the national average, which it is now. And Utah was 23rd in the nation in the percent of the state’s GDP spent on K-12. Today, we are 10th from the bottom. Clearly, taking money away from public education doesn’t make things better. Once again, passing this kind of amendment will only make things worse.”
If the amendment is ratified into the state’s constitution, House Bill 357 will then come into play, taking effect on Jan. 1.
According to the bill, it “provides for ongoing funding, including an additional amount for enrollment growth and inflation, for the Minimum School Program.” The bill also establishes a restricted account to stabilize education funding in the event that revenues are insufficient for funding.
This is where concern comes in for the Alliance for a Better Utah. The organization worries these promises for increased funding in education are not a part of the constitution, but rather a statute that can be overturned by the legislature.
While there are people on both sides of Amendment G, most of the organizations and groups agreed that something needs to change in terms of education funding in the state.
“The answer to education funding isn’t who wins the fight over income tax funding; pitting education against kids and people with disabilities was always a false choice,” the Alliance for a Better Utah website reads. “Instead, Utah needs progressive tax reform that will bring in more money so that there is enough for education and social services.”