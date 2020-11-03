School districts in Utah County have a four-year term length and in 2020 10 school board seats through the Alpine, Nebo and Provo school districts were open with only five incumbents running opposed.
Two of those incumbents that went unopposed were in the Alpine School District, Districts 4 and 6, and the other three were in the Provo School District, Districts 5, 6 and 7.
Of all four seats up for reelection in the Nebo School District, all of the incumbents ran unopposed in 2020.
Here are the election night results from school board races across Utah County. The incumbents are listed first with the winner’s names being bolded.
All of these results are as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Alpine School District board of education races
District 4 — Mark Clement and Robert Webster
Clement is leading in District 4 by over 7,000 votes as of the first release from Utah County with 80.2% of votes. Webster garnered almost 20% of the votes.
District 6 — Scott Carlson and Stacy Bateman
Stacy Bateman is currently leading by about 8.5% over the incumbent, Scott Carlson.
District 7 — Sara Hacken (unopposed)
Nebo School District board of education races
District 1 — Lisa Rowley (unopposed)
District 3 — Shauna Warnick (unopposed)
District 6 — John Taylor (unopposed)
District 7 — Christine Riley (unopposed)
Provo School District board of education races
District 5 — Julie Rash and Teri McCabe
Teri McCabe leads District 5 by a razor-thin 72 votes with 50.96% of the vote. The incumbent, Rash, currently has 1,843 votes to account for 49.04%.
District 6 — Rebecca Nielsen and Justin Heideman
Nielsen, the incumbent, is leading in District 6 by over 30% with 3,143 votes. Heideman currently has 1,641 votes.
District 7 — Jim Pettersson and Gina Purcell Hales
Hales is leading in District 7 by almost 1,000 votes to account for 70.20% of the votes. Pettersson has 657 votes for almost 30%.