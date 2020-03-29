Coping with the impact of the COVID-19 has had a significant effect on those in positions of leadership.
Leaders in every aspect of life — local, city, state and national government, religion, education, health, business — are all going through a pandemic for the first time and their abilities are being tested every day.
Barry Rellaford is a leadership development expert who has been around the world to deliver training seminars. He worked with Stephen R. Covey at Franklin Covey and currently is an adjunct professor in the business department at BYU. He sometimes refers to himself as a chief encouragement officer (CEO) or a culture and growth coach as he delivers his messages.
Rellaford has observed how leaders are reacting to an ever changing set of circumstances during this crisis.
“What I see some people doing under pressure, there is a tendency for leaders to go into seizing things,” Rellaford said. “They want to control, command and restrict. They limit options rather than drawing options from their leadership team. This thing is big and we don’t know what the other side looks like yet. But it’s very important for leaders to inform, involve and inspire.”
Brigitte C. Madrian is the dean of the BYU Marriott School of Business and Zellaford’s boss. She has been sending out messages daily to faculty about administrative and policy changes but has also added music playlists and personal notes of encouragement and hope.
“She’s creating a community,” Rellaford said. “That’s great when people are having to do things that are really difficult. She’s aware of that and it’s inspiring.”
Another important aspect of good leadership during a crisis, Rellaford said, is to be authentic.
“You really need to show up as yourself, to be you,” he said. “Too many people read books and try to take on other habits and patterns that worked for someone else. It’s important to find your own voice and help others find theirs.
“People ask what I do for a living and I say, ‘I Barry people.’ Whether it’s one-on-one coaching, eight people, 30 people or a larger group, I just try to be ‘me’ with them.”
Another message Rellaford finds important for leaders to deliver during this time is that eventually the crisis will pass.
“There’s a book by Jim Collins called ‘Good to Great,’” he said. “In it he talks to Adm. James Stockdale, who was captured and tortured for eight years during the Vietnam War. Collins asked him, ‘How did you keep going for eight years?’
“Stockdale answered that he was a realist. The pessimists among the prisoners didn’t make it because they gave up. The optimists didn’t make it because when they didn’t get out, they just lost hope. The realists made it, because they knew they would get out. They just didn’t know when.”
The pressure on leadership is amplified because so many people are looking to them for answers during this crisis. Rellaford said those answers may include the basics of survival, stability, success and significance.
He noted that the word for “trust” and “confidence” in French is the same: confiance.
“Relationships fail because of a lack of confidence that people can work through issues,” he said. “A leader may not be able to create stability right now but good relationships can help address the other needs.
“Leadership is more about a set of choices than just a position. They need to see their employees as trusted partners. Those people are making adult choices in their lives and that doesn’t change when they get to the workplace. They can still do that. Fear is the enemy here and so is pride. We can flourish with a lot of help from our friends.”
Rellaford said he has been inspired by stories of leadership and generosity.
In Seattle, a fine dining restaurant with 114 employees called “Canlis” recognized two basic principles: People need to work and people need to eat. They set up a breakfast bagel shed, a lunch drive-thru, and a home delivery meal service to keep their business going.
Local restaurant owner Cameron Treu of Bam Bam’s BBQ saw his dine-in orders drop to a low level and eventually the state eliminated dine-in options altogether. He pulled the trigger on a drive-thru window. Patrons responded and the first day it was open, Treu sold all the food that had been cooked.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was diagnosed with the COVID-19, has donated $200,000 to workers at Vivint SmartHome Arena. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently donated $5 million to relief efforts in Louisiana. Celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rhianna and Shawn Mendez have all donated to relief efforts as well.
Rellaford said anyone can show leadership qualities in a variety of ways during this stressful time.
“It’s a great opportunity for our communities and neighborhoods,” he said. “We need to tell these stories. The national news and social media is telling us all the scary stuff. Let’s tell the good stories and the good stuff going on around us.”
Rellaford has experienced some of those good stories. One neighborhood sent messages to those in the area to place teddy bears in their front windows, so when parents took walks with their children they could go on a “bear hunt.” Last week Rellaford took a bike ride on the Murdock Trail and saw that people had written inspirational messages in chalk on the path.
“We need encouragement,” he said. “We know that everything is not going to be great and happy. We’re not through this yet and there are tough times ahead. The economy is going to struggle. But we will prevail. We can all be encouraged by simple things.”