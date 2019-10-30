Utah’s graduating class of 2019 was slightly more college-ready than in previous years, according to information released Wednesday from the ACT.
Utah’s graduating class of 2019 had an average ACT composite score of 20.3, with an estimated 100% of the 43,790 graduates taking the test. This year’s graduating class had a score that was 0.1 above the average composite score from 2015’s graduating class, when an estimated 100% of the 40,629 students took the test.
Nationally, 52% of high school graduates take the test, receiving an average composite score of 20.7.
The ACT does not release district, school or county-level score information.
The impact of a statewide 0.1 rise in composite scores is estimated to equate to 108 more students enrolling in college and 136 additional students earning a postsecondary degree within six years, according to the ACT.
Scores for most racial minorities continue to be lower than those for white students. White students had an average composite score of 21.3, while blacks scored an average of 16.6, American Indian students scored an average of 15.8, Latino students scored an average of 21.3 and Pacific Islanders scored an average of 16.6. Asian students scored an average of 21.2.
About one-fourth of students met all four ACT College Readiness Benchmarks, while 38% of students didn’t meet a single benchmark in any subject. The ACT has set the college-ready benchmark at 18 for English, 22 for math, 22 for reading and 23 for science.
In individual subjects, Utah’s class of 2019 scored an average of 19.5 in English, 20 in math, 20.8 in reading and 20.3 in science. Overall, English scores were down by 0.2, math scores were up by 0.1, reading was down by 0.1 and science was up by 0.2 from the graduating class of 2018’s scores, according to information released Wednesday from the ACT.