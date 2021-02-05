At a recent Alpine School District board meeting, the board received a COVID-19 update from district administration outlining the impacts COVID-19 has had on the district, how many people have tested positive in the district and how the passing rates have varied from term to term.
Since August, which marked the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the largest school district in the state has seen 4,321 positive cases and 19,148 students be quarantined, some of them multiple times.
Of those positive tests, 60% have been secondary students, 19% have been elementary students and 21% have been employees.
Along with that, the district has also acquired mass amounts of personal protective equipment, including 180,000 cloth or reusable masks, 6,108 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,518 tubs of surface wipes and more.
The update also outlined district employee vaccinations, which included 3,579 on Jan. 16 and 1,414 on Jan. 23.
According to Alpine School District officials, some of the biggest challenges through the pandemic have been student learning, academic progress, social and emotional well-being of students and employees and physical safety.
“Although we do have gaps, many of you have been following what is happening elsewhere, in other states and even other districts, and we have huge reason to celebrate,” assistant superintendent Rhonda Bromley said. “Our teachers are doing fantastic and so are our students and I believe it’s because of the things we have provided for them, that time we have given for them to balance that. We know we have some work to do on making up but no where near what we’ve see.”
These words of encouragement came as the district announced there was over a 95% passing rate in term one of this school year and over a 92% passing rate in term two in the district’s secondary schools.
Those passing rates were higher for in-person learning, but the board attributed successes to the teachers and administration in the district.
“That we’re over 90% success rates, I just feel so grateful to all of the teachers, administrators and everyone because that is a big deal for students,” board president Mark Clement said.
While there were some concerns about students graduating from junior high and high schools on time, Bromley assured parents that district staff are working to make sure students are on schedule.
The two extended-year high schools, Polaris and Polaris West high schools, are expected to see an increase of students and are ready for it.
“Obviously we’ve got some things and some gaps right now but it’s only based on what’s recently happened and they’re not having to go back years,” Bromley said. “I think that’s a credit to our great administrators, counselors and teachers for what they have done to keep them on track.”
In closing, officials their expressed gratitude to those making it possible for the students to stay on track and continue learning.