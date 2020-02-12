The Alpine School District Board of Education has passed an updated policy governing how electronic devices are used in school.
“It was one that was woefully out of date,” Sara Hacken, a member of the board, said prior to the vote Tuesday evening.
Policy No. 5250, Electronic Communication and Entertainment Devices, was approved after several weeks of public discussion. It was last revised in 2013.
The policy gives individual schools the power to create and enforce rules about electronic and entertainment devices such as cell phones, tablets, earbuds and smart watches. The policy allows for exemptions to be made by school administration for students with a physical or mental disability, family emergency or a medical necessity.
“I think this is a great policy,” said Amber Bonner, a member of the board.
The policy also states that electronic devices cannot be used to violate the district’s bullying policy and added a section stating that students cannot disseminate or access pornography on electronic devices.
The new policy was passed after a handful of amendments and substitute motions were made to it in order to correct grammar and handle different conflicts the board had with its draft.
One of the substitute motions would have included adding the words “at school” to the line about banning the access or distribution of pornography on electronic devices. Julie King, a member of the board, was against the addition. King said that students could download pornography off-campus and then bring it on their devices to school.
“I would just say ‘no porn,’ at any time can porn be disseminated or accessed, period,” she said.
The board discussed if the terms “at school” should be added, with members arguing both for and against it. Ada Wilson, a member of the board, spoke for adding the two words.
“I look at that as I am not in charge of what happens at home,” Wilson said. “Parents are in charge of what happens at home.”
Mark Clement, a member of the board, said that under that logic the words “at school” could be added to every item in the district’s policy.
The words “at school” were left out of the final policy.
A section of policy stating that students wouldn’t be digitally recorded without their consent was also removed from the policy and tabled — potentially temporarily. Clement questioned if, under the policy, a student could be punished if they take a selfie with a friend at school and then posted it to Facebook. Scott Carlson, the board’s president, also questioned if the section of policy would apply to school security cameras.