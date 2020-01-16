Alpine School District’s electronics policy is getting its first update since 2013.
“This needed drastic overhaul,” said Sara Hacken, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, during a meeting Tuesday.
The board discussed the policy Tuesday, which centers around providing individual schools with the ability to create their own rules about the use of communication devices.
Policy No. 5250, Electronic Communication and Entertainment Devices, allows schools to prohibit all use of personal electronic devices during instructional time whether or not the device is being used to send or receive messages.
It also states that communication devices should not be used either at school or in connection with a school activity to violate the district’s bullying policy.
The updated policy includes language that allows schools the option to require a parent meeting before a confiscated device can be returned.
The policy was brought before the board after being studied by the district’s policy committee for six months.
Julie King, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, said during the Tuesday meeting that she liked that the policy gives control to schools.
“I really value that,” King said.
King said she wanted the policy to include an exemption for students who use cell phones or tablets as medical devices, such as students who have diabetes and use smartphones to monitor their blood sugar levels or students who have hearing or speech difficulties who use electronic devices to communicate.
Scott Carlson, the board’s president, said that people’s understanding and tolerance of electronic devices has changed.
“I know that maybe most of us went to school at a time when calculators were not allowed,” he said during the Tuesday meeting. “...I am hoping that in all that we do, that our focus is on guiding students to have proper use of devices that are available to them, whether that is at school or at home.”
The updated policy may be approved during the board’s Jan. 28 meeting.