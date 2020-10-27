Sam Jarman has been the superintendent at the Alpine School District, the largest in the state of Utah, for approximately six years.
After recently announcing he would be stepping down from his position, the Alpine School Board of Education revealed his assistant superintendent over operations, Shane Farnsworth, would be taking his place.
“As many of you know, the responsibility to select a superintendent is a serious responsibility that the board holds, is of critical responsibility in what we do and makes a major difference in our schools and throughout the district," Board President Scott Carlson said at the beginning of the special session to appoint Farnsworth. "We are grateful for Superintendent Jarman and for his years of service, not just as our superintendent but throughout his whole career. We know that retirements come and that’s what happens after 35 years, you’ve had a great career.”
He also added the board was grateful for the advanced notice, which allowed for the selection of a new superintendent to be done at a slower pace.
The hiring committee put together by the district consisted of people throughout the community, including parents, teachers, administrators, city leaders and leaders in schools.
“We had so many wonderful candidates, but it is our pleasure to announce Shane Farnsworth," board member Sarah Beeson said. "Shane is a clear thinker, he has a clear vision, and more importantly, we know he will know how to execute that vision.”
Other board members voiced similar sentiments, talking about his knowledge, decision-making abilities, problem-solving skills and how much he cares for the students. They all spoke very highly of the new appointee, who has experience within the district and with the board members.
After all of the board members gave their thoughts, the group unanimously voted to appoint Farnsworth as the new superintendent of the Alpine School District.
Farnsworth has 22 years of experience as a teacher, school-level principal and district administrator.
He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University, and the focus of his doctoral studies were on trust relationships between teachers and administrators.
While having been an adjunct professor at BYU and Southern Utah University in leadership preparation programs, Farnsworth has also chaired the Utah School Accreditation Council and has served as a lead evaluator of schools in the state of Utah.
Jarman then stepped to the microphone and spoke about his assistant and soon-to-be successor.
“First of all, congratulations to my good friend Shane, you are outstanding. Board members, you have chosen well, so congratulations to you as well," Jarman said. "Shane, I am excited for you and your family. This is going to be that next opportunity for you to serve, and when you think about it, you’ve got 80,000 students and 9,000 employees to make sure you always make the right decision about. I have all the confidence in the world in you.”
The appointment will take effect on July 1, 2021.
Farnsworth said the appointment is a humbling honor and privilege.
"I am excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with our dedicated employees and Board of Education in serving the students, families and communities of Alpine School District," Farnsworth said.