The Alpine School District Board of Education approved a property tax increase Tuesday night in a sign they hope sends the message that teachers are valued.
“I know that teaching is a profession that requires sacrifice,” said Mark Clement, a member of the board. “I don’t think it should require as much sacrifice as it currently does.”
The board unanimously voted to approve a .6699% property tax rate, the lowest rate the district has seen in 10 years.
The change means that property taxes on a $317,000 home would increase $35.04 a year from $745 to $780.04. The taxes on a business of the same value would increase $63.72 a year from $1,354.54 to $1,418.26 a year.
The changes are projected to increase the district’s property tax revenue by 7.98% above last year’s property tax revenue, excluding new growth.
The increase is expected to generate about $5.6 million that would go toward efforts such as increasing teacher pay and non-bond-related capital projects.
Most of those who spoke during the Truth-in-Taxation hearing prior to the vote Tuesday spoke in favor of increasing the tax levy.
Derek Smith, a teacher in the district, said he wished the state Legislature funded education better. As more demands are placed on teachers, he said they can be tempted to find employment elsewhere.
“I don’t want to see good teachers leave this school district,” Smith said.
Kate Ross, the principal of Lindon Elementary School, said that in the last few years she’s seen the number of candidates applying for positions go from 200 for one position, to eight.
“I think few would argue that this tax increase is absolutely necessary for our teachers,” Ross said.
Michelle Stalling, the sole voice strongly against the increase, said that while her home has tripled in value since she bought it, her salary hasn’t.
“I am afraid you are going to eventually tax people out of their homes the way you are going,” she said.
Stalling asked the board to provide greater financial transparency for the district.
Members of the Alpine School District Board of Education voiced their dislike for property taxes and raising them, but said they needed to in order to avoid missing out on millions of dollars of funding from the state Legislature.
Clement said he keeps his parents in mind when making those decisions.
“They lived on a fixed income, and whenever we think about raising property tax, I think about them, and every dime matters,” Clement said during the meeting.
He said that while there’s not much fat to trim in the district’s budget, it is constantly evaluating where it can be more stringent.
Sarah Beeson, a member of the board, echoed sentiments about wanting to increase teacher pay.
“I value our children, and I need them to have good teachers,” Beeson said.