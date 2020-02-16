Students could complete future snow makeup days online, according to one option being considered at the Alpine School District.
Julie King, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, proposed during a school board meeting Tuesday that the district could look to online options for makeup days.
“I think it is a conversation we should have,” King said during the meeting.
The Alpine, Nebo and Provo school districts declared Feb. 3 a snow day, citing student safety as a storm moved through the valley that morning.
Students in the Alpine School District will make up the snow day on April 6, which is the first day of spring break.
The Alpine School District created a policy late last year that allows its superintendent to declare weather-related school closures, early releases and early outs. Mondays, like the day of the snow day, only have the option of a school closure due to Mondays already being shortened days for students.
April 6 was previously designated as a potential make up day on the calendar.
A blended learning model that combined online and optional, in-person learning was used last fall at Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs while the school was being completed.
The idea of an online makeup day has been discussed in a district leadership meeting in the time since the board of education last met on Tuesday, according to Kimberly Bird, a spokeswoman for the Alpine School District.
“I don’t think the idea of blended learning for snow makeup days if off the table,” Bird said. “It is something we really want to look into.”
The idea, she said, is still in the study phase. Bird said it would take a lot of implementation to put a potential hybrid makeup day into place before the April 6 makeup day. The district would also have to consider how it would be implemented at the different grade levels.
King also voiced concern in the meeting about the 170 unfilled requests for substitute teachers on the makeup day.
Bird said the district is aware of the unfilled positions, but doesn’t foresee it as a problem in the district of about 4,500 teachers.
“We recognize that snow makeup days, they have a pattern of minimal attendance,” Bird said.
She said that schools could combine classes to help manage a potential teacher shortage on the makeup day.
Bird also said that parents have the option of calling their children’s schools to excuse their students on that day if they want to keep their children home or have vacation plans.