Alpine School District schools will soon see a small infusion of funds that aim to help pay for student needs.
The Alpine School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to allocate $1.4 million in state funds to the district’s more than 80 individual schools.
The funds are intended to be used this year by paying for items that could include hiring full-time substitutes, buying supplies to implement science standards, funding instructional field trips or expanding after-school programs.
“This is not extra money,” Ada Wilson, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education said during the board’s meeting Tuesday evening. “It is vitally needed.”
The vote was unanimous, with the exception of Sarah Beeson, who was not present for the vote.
Wilson said the funds will go toward paying for critical needs, such as materials that need to be purchased that the district doesn’t have a current plan for how to pay for.
The funds come from the state legislature through the Teacher and Student Success Act. Under state law, 70% of funds must go toward school support, 25% will go toward teacher salaries and 5% will go toward teacher retention. The board approved a plan this summer to use $11 million of the TSSA funds to create about 80 new school support positions, such as school psychologists and social workers.
The board has not yet approved a plan for what to do with the $600,000 that will be allocated toward teacher retention efforts.
Each school will receive a different amount of the $1.4 million lump, which will depend on the average daily enrollment at a school. Most elementary schools will receive between $7,000 and $12,000, middle schools will receive $17,000 to $40,000 and high schools will receive from $21,000 to $55,700. Specialty schools, like Dan Peterson High School in American Fork, will also receive funds.
The school board’s TSSA committee made the decision to allocate the funds and let individual schools decide what to do with them.
“I think the committee has done an outstanding job with what to do with those remaining funds, and I think our principals across the district will surely appreciate that,” Wilson said.
Scott Carlson, the board’s president, questioned why Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs would receive more money than Skyridge High School in Lehi. Westlake High School was the district’s high school with the highest enrollment last year, until its student population split with the opening of Cedar Valley High School this fall in Eagle Mountain. Skyridge High School has the district’s largest enrollment this year, with 2,972 students as of Oct. 1.
“I guess I just don’t see reason to send money where students aren’t located anymore,” Carlson said during the meeting Tuesday.
Rob Smith, an assistant superintendent for the district, said that the allocations were made based on the average daily enrollment at a school -- not just this year’s fall enrollment.