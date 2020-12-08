When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the USDA allowed for funds to be used to supply students from across the country with meals free of charge.
Those funds were originally supposed to expire in December but were subsequently extended through the end of the school year. The Alpine School District announced on Monday that it likewise would be extending its free meal program as a result.
The funds helped out at the end of the school year as the school district served 950,000 meals from mid-March to the end of May.
The meals continued to be handed out over the summer and now it will continue on until May of 2021.
“It’s just been a very positive thing in these challenging times that we’re facing, especially for families that are struggling," said David Stephenson, Alpine administartor of public relations. "The families have been really thankful that this has been a positive thing in their lives.”
With kids back in school, the program has come in handy for all students looking for a hot meal at school. The program also allows meals to be picked up for those parents who have chosen to have their students learn remotely.
Over the summer, the district had what it called, "Drive-thru grab and go meals," where parents would drive to designated sites and pick up meals two or three times a week for their students.
Stephenson mentioned that teachers have reached out to him, expressing that students are coming into class more attentive due to the free breakfast in the mornings.
Comments on the district's Facebook page had parents thanking the school district.
One parent spoke about their first-grade son waking up early to get ready so that he could eat breakfast at school. The comment said that the son thought the school breakfast was the best.
The parent then went on to say that it has resulted in a change in attitude for their son when it comes to getting ready for school and getting out the door.
Stephenson said one of the best parts of the program is it benefits every family in the district. Additionally, cafeteria workers no longer need to check if a student has paid for lunch or not, streamlining efforts for staff, and making it possible for everyone to participate if they want to.
A parent on Facebook added that they chose to have their student learn remotely due to health concerns with family members, but going to pick up lunch allows their child to still feel connected to the school.
While the free meals will end at the conclusion of the school year, the district still will have a program allowing families to qualify for reduced cost or free school meals based on income.
“I just want to say how appreciative we are to our nutrition service employees because they have been so flexible and really on the front lines with this whole thing since last March," Stephenson said. "They have been so positive and upbeat about serving the students because they know that they’re making a difference for the lives of students in our district.”