A roll call of dozens of cheering Alpine School District schools took ten minutes to complete Thursday afternoon. Classes don’t begin in the Alpine School District on Tuesday, but the 9,000 people packed into the UCCU Center for the 2019 Alpine School District Employee Institute not only represented a gathering of the district’s teachers, administrators and community leaders, but also kicked off new efforts to reduce suicide rates by helping employees connect with students.
“This is truly amazing,” superintendent Samuel Jarman said through tears as he addressed the crowd. “You are miracle workers. You help kids feel safe. You help them feel connected and you build their confidence every single day.”
Teachers danced to a performance of “This Little Light of Mine” sung by the One Voice Children’s Choir as yellow and white balloons dropped from the ceiling and schools swung their flags in the crowd. Near the stage, a sign lit up with the word “shine,” the district’s motto for the year.
Gathering the massive group to hear about how to help students feel connected to their communities and emotionally supported was necessary to help those in the district feel less isolated in their own efforts, according to Rebecca Andreasen, the Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education (AWARE) grant manager for the Alpine School District.
“I think probably the most powerful part is it allows us to see we are united as a district,” Andreasen said.
The grant awards the district about $425,000 a year for five years. It is entering its second year.
Andreasen said the funds have helped to hire four employees, including a social worker and two full-time elementary school counselors who oversee four schools. It is also being used to pilot the MindUP curriculum in fifth grade classrooms. The curriculum will be unrolled to other grades in upcoming years.
Andreasen said the grant came around when the district was setting up other supports. The district plans to look at students surveys from last year to see where efforts should be focused and what the results of the grant’s interventions are.
The district has also formed a crisis prevention team.
“What we are trying to do within that team is really continue to try to support the frameworks that were already in place, but also push out trainings for the district,” Andreasen said.
The end goal is to help students feel supported and connected.
The event featured remarks from Matt Swanson, a child psychiatrist for Intermountain Healthcare. Swanson told the employees that instead of trying to fix someone’s mental health, they should try to help people feel understood and supported.
“It doesn’t always take something extravagant to connect,” Swanson said.
Teachers will also receive the Everyday Strong handbook, a program from the United Way of Utah County meant to reduce suicide rates and improve mental health.
Jarman closed out the event by reminding district employees that they have the responsibility to reach out beyond their classrooms into their own communities. While the district is part of the solution, he said it will take the entire community to create change.