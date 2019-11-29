The Alpine School District Board of Education voted on a statement Tuesday encouraging the Utah Legislature to primarily continue funding education at a state level amongst ongoing conversations about tax reform.
The letter, signed by all seven members of the board of education, thanks the Legislature for the state’s willingness to tackle tax reform while considering the state’s needs.
In it, the board lists the following four points:
- We support a constitutional education funding guarantee that includes annual growth and inflation, if a constitutional change is warranted.
- We support the inclusion of higher education funding from the Education Fund. This serves to strengthen the alliances we have already begun to forge with our Higher Education partners.
- We support primarily funding education on a state level, as mandated by law. Utah law was designed to ensure equitable opportunities throughout the state through a healthy weighted pupil unit (WPU). We encourage maximizing funding that enhances local flexibility (e.g. restructure TSSA, allow school impact fees, reduce unfunded mandates — school fees, etc).
- We support shouldering some of the education funding burden at the local level, but caution that reliance on high property taxes has negative consequences. Because of inherent variables in property tax capabilities, heavy dependence on this type of funding may lead to inequities for our children across the state.
“We look forward to working collaboratively with you, our elected policy makers, on this critically important issue,” the letter ends. “Your task is not easy! However, we believe that the people of Utah are totally committed to providing the rising generation with a sure foundation on which to build.”
The Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force has been considering plans that would lower income taxes while increasing sales and other taxes. The discussions and plans have spurred fears from educators statewide about the impacts of potentially removing Utah’s constitutional guarantee that declares that all income tax revenue goes to funding education.
Sara Hacken, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, noted early in the discussion about the letter during a board meeting on Tuesday that the draft of the statement was really diplomatic, and questioned if wording about the constitutional guarantee should be more explicit.
“It is implied, but it is never stated, that we oppose removing the income tax earmark for education,” Hacken said.
Not all board members opposed removing the guarantee. Amber Bonner, another member of the board, said the earmark protects education funding in some ways, but that legislatures can still get around it.
“I would be more concerned with ensuring that we have some kind of other guarantee that will give us protection in our funding rather than put us in the position where we can’t discuss what that might be,” Bonner said Tuesday.
Rob Smith, an assistant superintendent for the Alpine School District, told the board Tuesday that the district is continuing to watch, listen and discuss how to advocate for students, teachers and good policy as work on potential tax reform continues.
“This is something obviously that might impact our kids,” Smith told the board.