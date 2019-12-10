The countdown to a potential 2020 bond from the Alpine School District has begun.
The Alpine School District Board of Education heard a timeline for steps leading up to the November 2020 election during a board meeting Tuesday afternoon at the district offices in American Fork.
The timeline presentation followed 91 public, informational meetings held at schools throughout the district regarding the 2016 bond.
“Transparency builds trust,” Shane Farnsworth, an assistant superintendent with the district, told the board Tuesday.
The district last passed a bond in 2016. Totalling $387 million, the bond was used for projects such as the construction of new schools, rebuilding aging schools, purchasing property for future school sites and implementing security updates.
Farnsworth said the presentations made the public become aware of the rising costs of building schools.
The district estimates that about 700 people attended the sessions. Of those who attended, 127 submitted responses to an open-ended survey. Farnsworth said 62 of those answers independently brought up that they’d be supportive of a future bond.
The potential price tag of a bond, what projects might be included on it and its potential impact on property taxes have not been announced.
The district is preparing for a potential bond by updating its enrollment projections, looking at construction costs and the cost of property and by meeting with its financial advisers.
In January, the district will use Y2 Analytics to form focus groups about a potential 2020 bond. The results of those groups will be summarized in February.
A survey will be sent and informational presentations on the potential bond will begin in the spring. In May, the public input will be summarized and a recommendation for a potential bond could be made to the Alpine School District Board of Education.
Community groups will study two potential models for a bond. If survey results show it’s likely the community would support a bond, then the district’s board of education might vote in July to put it on the November ballot. The decision to put a bond on the ballot has traditionally happened in August, but could be moved up because of mail-in voting.
The fall could include an information campaign about the bond. If it’s on the ballot, a potential bond would be on the November general election ballot.