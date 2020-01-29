The adoption of revisions to the Alpine School District’s electronics policy has been delayed an undetermined amount of time to give the district’s governing board additional time to hear community feedback on the changes.
“I don’t think we have the language nailed just yet, and I am hesitant to put in place a policy that impacts medical concerns of children without making sure we have all the I’s dotted and our T’s crossed,” said Julie King, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, during the board’s meeting Tuesday evening.
The new Policy No. 5250, Electronic Communication and Entertainment Devices, places the power to create rules around electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets and smart watches in the hands of individual schools. A draft of the policy allows schools to ban all personal electronic devices during class time, states that students cannot violate the district’s bullying policy at school or at a school activity with an electronic device and would give principals the power to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis in order to accommodate students who have a disability, family emergency or other medical necessity.
Members of the Alpine School District Board of Education voiced concerns earlier this month about how they wanted the policy to reflect that exemptions can be made for students who use electronics as a medical device, such as students with diabetes.
Ada Wilson, a member of the board, said the district had encountered enough questions about the revisions where she thought the board needed additional time before voting. Wilson said that electronics play a different role than they did when the policy was last updated in 2013.
“The use of technology has changed and the things it could potentially be used for, for good and ill,” Wilson said.
King said she had concerns about language stating that decisions about electronics used as medical devices would be made on a case-by-case basis.
“My concern is that I am not sure if the language is strong enough, and because I am not sure, I would prefer that we wait,” she said.
Mark Clement, a member of the board, said he was concerned about high school students claiming that their phone is a medical device because they have a health app on their phone. King suggested that the policy could be revised to state that a phone has to be mentioned in a student’s 504 plan, Individual Education Plan or in a student’s emergency plan in order for it to count as a medical device.