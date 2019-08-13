The Alpine School District continues to buy land in Lehi to piece together for a potential future secondary school.
The Alpine School District Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday evening to purchase 7.82 acres of land for about $2.54 million from the Hebrew Corporation. The land is located at 3300 W. 1500 North in Lehi.
The land is the second parcel the district is assembling for a potential secondary school in northwest Lehi, according to Rob Smith, the assistant superintendent for the school district. The purchase of the 8 acres will bring the district to about 32 acres in that vicinity.
Sara Hacken, a member of the board of education, noted during the board meeting that at $325,000 an acre the land was an expensive piece of property.
Smith said the price was originally higher.
“The purchase price is much less than the owner initially asked for, so we feel good that we got it down to this point,” Smith said.
Superintendent Sam Jarman said during the meeting that the district and its realtor did their due diligence to assure the district was getting a deal, but that purchasing pieces of land to merge together limits what the district can do.
The 8-acre parcel joins a growing list of currently-vacant land the district owns on its west side. The board voted last month to purchase 2.21 acres to join an adjacent 8.87-acre parcel near East Golden Eagle Road and East Silver Road. The 2.21 acres was approved for a purchase price of $508,300, and the 8.87 acres were approved for a price tag of $2 million.
The district has also recently purchased 10 acres of land at Pony Express Parkway and Airport Road in Eagle Mountain for $1 million and 23.6 acres near 1500 North and 3600 West in Lehi for $7.3 million.