The Alpine School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to buy additional land in Lehi.
The board unanimously voted to purchase 3.91 acres for about $1.2 million from Bradley and Juliene Allred. The parcel, located north of 1500 North Street and west of Old Ranch Road, will join an adjacent 10 acres of land the district already owns.
“This will help us to solidify property that will help us with a larger plot of land, and this is just a portion of that,” Superintendent Sam Jarman told the board after recommending the purchase.
The land will be purchased at a price of $310,000 an acre. As part of the sale, the district will pay for a geotechnical investigation, surveys and any other due diligence work. No water rights or shares are included in the purchase.
The vote came with minimal discussion from the board.
“We need property in Lehi,” said Sara Hacken, a member of the board, immediately before the vote.