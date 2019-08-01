Alpine School District does not have enough bond funds left to complete the last phase of its 2016 bond.
The district is about $30 to $40 million short in order to complete the construction of three anticipated schools, according to Kimberly Bird, a spokeswoman for the Alpine School District.
The shortage is attributed to rising construction costs.
The final phase of the district’s $387 million bond includes one new middle school in Lehi, two new elementary schools in undetermined, high-growth areas and a roof replacement at Legacy Elementary School in American Fork.
The bond has included projects such as Cedar Valley High School, which will open in the fall in Eagle Mountain, along with multiple new elementary schools, school renovations, security updates and property purchases.
Alpine School District Board of Education members have posted in community social media groups about the shortage. Julie King, a member of the board, wrote that the district has to choose between building one middle school or two elementary schools.
The board plans to meet at 1 p.m. at the district office to discuss the bond its philosophy on the size of secondary schools. No vote or public comment is scheduled.
This story is developing and will be updated as additional information becomes available.