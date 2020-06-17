Malyssa Mecham, who will be a junior at American Fork High this fall, didn’t expect to be prom queen in 2020.
The annual event had to be sacrificed this spring as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Mecham ended up going after a bigger prize, thanks to the Sonic Drive-In restaurant chain.
Tamara Stanley, Sonic senior director of integrated marketing communications, said the company decided to have a contest to give back to students who have endured a lot already this year.
“We know that some of our most loyal guests are teenagers who are really suffering a lot,” Stanley said in a phone interview this week. “I have my own teenage daughter and I’ve watched them lose things that are once-in-a-lifetime events that they can’t replace. It was in our hearts to do something for them.”
She said the company eventually came up with the idea to do its own national prom contest and give away a car each to a “QuaranQueen” and “QuaranKing.”
“Kids had to submit their entrees on Instagram and basically all we asked them to do was put on their prom clothes and show us why they should be ‘QuaranQueen’ or ‘QuaranKing,’” Stanley said. “When we did the judging, we were looking for relevance to the contest, effort that they put in and creativity.”
Mecham happened to be scrolling through her Instagram account when she spotted an advertisement from Sonic about the contest and decided to enter.
“I saw there weren’t a lot of entries at that point, so I thought it gave me a possibility that I could actually win,” Mecham said in a phone interview last week.
She talked to her family about what she could do and they came up with an idea.
“My sister goes to BYU and is an art student,” Mecham said. “She was like, ‘What if we made a dress? Wouldn’t that make you stand out?’”
It was a way for Mecham to use a talent that she has developed with her mom and sisters.
“It was a lot of fun because I do sewing at school,” Mecham said. “It was sad to miss out on the last projects, but I have been sewing a lot.”
She said she has been working regularly to sew masks for those who can benefit from the protection they provide.
“There is a group called Just Serve that is trying to sew 5 million masks in five weeks,” Mecham said. “My mom and I have been signing up to do 100 masks every week. That’s what we’ve been doing to help out, and it’s been a fun bonding experience. It’s nice to know that the masks are going to help people who need them.”
Mecham decided to use Sonic wrappers as the main material for her outfit, which presented a unique challenge, as fast food wrapper don’t exactly lend themselves to easy sewing.
“We had a skirt that we used as a pattern,” Mecham said. “During the process, I was kind of worried that it wasn’t going to turn out. But the day of the photo shoot when we put it all together, it looked really good. It was like, ‘Whew, we did it!’ It was really fun to do with the girls in my family.”
Her efforts paid dividends, although with hundreds of entries, Stanley said it wasn’t easy to narrow the field.
“Malyssa just really nailed it,” Stanley said. “Her relevance to Sonic was spot-on, because she designed her own dress out of Sonic wrappers. Her entry was very poignant because she talked about how she was also using her sewing talent to sew masks for others. So it was very relevant to the time and very relevant to our brand. To top it off, she put on roller skates and posed for photos in front of her local drive-in. On all three measures, she really nailed it.”
Mecham admitted that she initially didn’t think she had been selected as the winner when the announcement was about to be made in May.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Mecham said. “I thought they would contact me before, but I ended up getting woken up by my sister and my mom telling me I had won. It was the best morning news ever.”
She said getting the title of “Sonic QuaranQueen” was definitely something she never expected.
“It’s kind of cool because you think at school the girl who will be prom queen will be really popular,” Mecham said. “That I won a ‘QuaranQueen’ prom contest for Sonic is really funny. It’s cool that anyone had a chance to win it.”
She is also pretty excited about the grand prize.
“I get $25,000 to go toward a new car,” Mecham said. “I don’t know what car I’m going to get yet. We are still doing research because I want a reliable car that’s not going to break down. It’s going to be great to not have to take the bus anymore. I need to get my license, which got delayed with the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s going to work out. It’s really exciting.”
Stanley said looking back that the contest felt like it was a great concept for Sonic on many levels.
“It feels good to give back in a small way,” Stanley said. “It feels good to recognize these kids in this time when they are losing so much. A car is a great prize. Our brand really is all about car culture, so that was tied to who we are. We had a lot of entrees where kids talked about how they couldn’t get a car now but needed one for work. It was hard to choose because all of the kids had great reasons for needing cars.”
Mecham said the process has taught her the value of staying positive and active, even when times are tough.
“With all the hard times with the pandemic, it’s easy to get down and do nothing,” Mecham said. “It’s good to know you can still create, still win things, still have fun with your family. I’ve learned to look at the opportunities I do have and not the stuff I missed out on.”